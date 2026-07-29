Why digital resilience has become a business imperative for SMEs

The global outage in June that disrupted Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has highlighted the growing importance of digital resilience for South African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to Business Partners Limited.

The outage temporarily prevented millions of users worldwide from accessing Meta's platforms, disrupting communication and customer engagement for businesses that rely on social media as their primary sales and marketing channels.

Faiez Hartley, head of information technology at Business Partners Limited, says the incident underscores the risks of depending too heavily on a single third-party platform.

"The Meta outage highlighted how deeply embedded digital platforms have become in day-to-day business operations. For many SMEs, social media and messaging services are no longer just marketing tools - they are critical channels for sales and customer service. When these platforms go offline, businesses can find themselves cut off from customers with little warning, disrupting operations," he says.

Hartley says even short-term digital disruptions can result in lost revenue, lower productivity, missed customer opportunities and reputational damage.

He argues that as businesses become increasingly digital, continuity planning should extend beyond traditional physical risks such as fire, theft and infrastructure failures to include platform outages, cyber incidents, connectivity failures and data breaches.

One way SMEs can reduce their exposure is by diversifying their digital presence across multiple channels, including websites, email databases, alternative messaging platforms and online marketplaces, rather than relying on a single platform.

Hartley also recommends that businesses develop and maintain their own customer communication channels, such as email databases, allowing them to communicate directly with customers when third-party platforms become unavailable.

Strong data management practices, including regular backups and secure storage of business information, are equally important to ensure operations can continue during system failures or cyber incidents.

He adds that SMEs should also establish clear response plans outlining potential digital risks, contingency measures and communication protocols for employees, customers and business partners.

"Digital resilience is not only about managing risk; it's about building a business that can adapt, recover and continue to grow in a rapidly evolving digital environment. SMEs that take a proactive approach are better equipped to navigate uncertainty and seize new opportunities," Hartley says.

According to Business Partners Limited, the ability to continue operating during digital disruptions is becoming an increasingly important factor in protecting revenue, maintaining customer trust and supporting long-term business growth.