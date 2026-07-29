South African entrepreneurs: Give your business the national recognition it deserves

The search has officially begun for South Africa's most inspiring entrepreneurs as entries open for the 18th South African Small Business Awards – the country's premier celebration of entrepreneurial excellence.

For nearly two decades, the South African Small Business Awards have recognised the visionaries, innovators and business leaders who are building exceptional businesses, creating employment, driving economic growth and making a lasting contribution to South Africa's economy.

This year's Awards once again provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to earn national recognition and position their businesses among the very best in the country.

Whether your business has achieved exceptional growth, overcome significant challenges, introduced an innovative product or service, expanded into new markets or made a meaningful impact within its industry or community, this is your opportunity to be recognised for your achievement.

Why every entrepreneur should enter

Winning, or even being recognised as a finalist, can transform the profile of a business.

Participants have the opportunity to:

gain powerful national recognition and credibility.



position their business among South Africa's leading SMEs.



build greater trust with customers, investors, partners and suppliers.



increase visibility and unlock new business opportunities.



strengthen their reputation when seeking funding, investment and strategic partnerships.



celebrate the resilience, innovation and determination behind their entrepreneurial journey.

The Awards have become one of the country's most respected platforms for recognising business excellence and showcasing the entrepreneurs shaping South Africa's future.

Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of NSBC Africa, believes every successful entrepreneur deserves the opportunity to be recognised. "Every successful business begins with a dream, grows through determination and earns recognition through excellence. The South African Small Business Awards celebrate the entrepreneurs who refuse to give up, continue creating opportunities and help build a stronger South Africa. If you've built a business you're proud of, now is the time to step onto the national stage and let South Africa celebrate your success."

Your business could be next

Behind every successful business is a story of perseverance, resilience and ambition. The South African Small Business Awards celebrate those stories.

Every entry inspires. Every finalist earns national recognition. Every winner demonstrates what is possible when entrepreneurial vision meets determination.

If you've built a business that deserves to be recognised, don't let this opportunity pass you by.

Entries for the 18th South African Small Business Awards are now officially open. Take your place among South Africa's leading entrepreneurs. Enter today and let your success inspire the nation.

Enter the Awards now.

About the South African Small Business Awards

Presented by NSBC Africa, the South African Small Business Awards are now in their 18th year and are recognised as South Africa's leading celebration of entrepreneurial and small business excellence. The Awards honour businesses and entrepreneurs that demonstrate outstanding innovation, leadership, resilience, growth and contribution to the country's economy.

About NSBC Africa

NSBC Africa is Africa's leading organisation dedicated to supporting the growth and development of SMEs through business resources, events, partnerships, funding initiatives, networking opportunities and entrepreneurial support programmes.

Media enquiries: Twané Gouws, NSBC co-founder and COO | [t] +27 10 880 4771 [e] acirfa.cbsn@enawt



