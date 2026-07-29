Simone Zanetti confirmed for SuperLead Leadership Summit 2026

Simone Zanetti, Founder and chief AI strategist of the Zanetti AI Institute, has accepted an invitation to participate in the SuperLead Leadership Summit 2026, taking place on 4 September 2026 at the Hope Restoration Auditorium in Johannesburg.

Simone Zanetti speaking at the SuperLead Leadership Summit 2026. Image by SuperLead.

The summit, hosted by SuperLead, is expected to convene more than 2,000 leaders in person, with additional participation through virtual and media channels. The 2026 theme, "Ignite the Future", will bring together leaders from business, government, academia and civil society to examine the capabilities needed for Africa's next phase of leadership.

Zanetti's contribution will focus on the leadership implications of artificial intelligence, including the shift from informal AI experimentation towards structured, responsible and commercially useful AI adoption.

Dr Maanda Tshifularo, Founder and CEO of SuperLead. Image by SuperLead.

"AI access is no longer the main issue for leaders. The real question is whether organisations have the capability, context and governance to use AI responsibly and productively," said Simone Zanetti. "The next phase of leadership will require executives to move beyond experimentation and build structured AI capability into the way teams think, decide and work."

The invitation follows Zanetti's previous participation in the 2024 SuperLead Leadership Summit, where his session was strongly received by delegates. SuperLead has invited him back as AI continues to shape executive decision-making, organisational capability and the future of work.

Musa Motha performs at the SuperLead Leadership Summit. Image by SuperLead.

“There is no shortage of conversations about artificial intelligence, but there are far fewer conversations about leadership in the age of artificial intelligence. Technology does not transform organisations, leaders do. Simone’s session at our 2024 Summit sparked an important conversation about how leaders move from curiosity about AI to building real organisational capability. That conversation has only become more urgent. As we seek to ignite Africa’s next generation of leadership, we need executives who can approach AI with clarity, sound judgement and responsible governance. I look forward to the practical insights Simone will share with our delegates this September.”

— Dr. Maanda Tshifularo, PhD, CEO, SuperLead Advisory

The summit will explore themes including purpose-driven leadership, adaptive leadership in the digital age, human-centred leadership, the future of work, resilience, climate solutions, entrepreneurial excellence and social innovation.

At the end of July, SuperLead is also expected to publish a podcast episode featuring a conversation between Dr Maanda Tshifularo and Simone Zanetti. The discussion will provide further context on AI, leadership and the practical responsibilities facing executives as adoption accelerates.

For the Zanetti AI Institute, the summit forms part of a broader public conversation on how organisations can move from loose, prompt-led AI use towards more disciplined, repeatable and responsible AI-assisted work.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir performs at the SuperLead Leadership Summit. Image by SuperLead.

More information about the SuperLead Leadership Summit is available at: SuperLead Leadership Summit-2026.

Watch or listen to the SuperLead podcast episode once published: SuperLead Podcast.



