Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Commercial Manager South Africa
Unauthorised AI Masterclasses using Simone Zanetti’s identity and training material
The promotional email and brochure present Simone Zanetti as the instructor, use his photograph and biography, reproduce Zanetti AI Institute programme content, and reference proprietary methodologies including DeepFlo™ and Alpha-Beta.
They also solicit a registration fee of R10,999 excluding VAT, payable into a bank account held by Vumani Business Management.
The facts are clear:
- Simone Zanetti will not present or attend this event.
- Stephanie Zanetti will not present or attend this event.
- The Zanetti AI Institute has not authorised or endorsed the event.
- Vumani Business Management has no relationship with the Institute.
- Vumani Business Management is not authorised to market, sell or deliver our masterclasses, content or methodologies.
Only Simone Zanetti or Stephanie Zanetti delivers Zanetti AI Institute masterclasses.
HBS Software Solutions employees may accompany us as facilitators or lead technical workshops during authorised engagements organised soley through the institute.
The Institute has no resellers and does not license independent parties to deliver its masterclasses.
Our authorised partners
Public masterclasses: The Conference Hub
South African research and consulting partner: HBS Software Solutions
International technology and implementation partner: Bitrock
Vumani Business Management is not an authorised partner, reseller, representative or facilitator of the Zanetti AI Institute.
Prospective delegates should not register for or pay for the advertised event on the understanding that Simone Zanetti, Stephanie Zanetti or the Zanetti AI Institute will be involved.
Any money paid to Vumani Business Management is not paid to the Zanetti AI Institute. The Institute cannot and will not reimburse payments made to Vumani Business Management or any other unauthorised party.
Anyone who has received the email, brochure, invoice or banking instructions, or who has already paid, should preserve all documentation and contact the Zanetti AI Institute immediately:
moc.iaittenaz@einahpets
https://www.zanettiai.institute/
The Zanetti AI Institute is taking steps to stop the unauthorised use of its intellectual property and Simone Zanetti’s professional identity. All rights are reserved.
- Unauthorised AI Masterclasses using Simone Zanetti’s identity and training material05 Aug 13:47
- South Africa’s tutoring boom is really a feedback crisis29 Jul 15:32
- Simone Zanetti confirmed for SuperLead Leadership Summit 202629 Jul 12:29
- South African-built Dooable gives SMEs one workspace for projects, support and clients23 Jul 12:02
- Simone Zanetti challenged marketing leaders to rethink AI in the age of synthetic attention at Marketing Café 202627 Mar 14:59