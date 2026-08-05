Unauthorised AI Masterclasses using Simone Zanetti’s identity and training material

The Zanetti AI Institute has become aware of an unauthorised and fraudulent promotion by Vumani Business Management for an “AI Marketing Masterclass” scheduled for 8–9 October 2026 at City Lodge Fourways, Johannesburg.

The promotional email and brochure present Simone Zanetti as the instructor, use his photograph and biography, reproduce Zanetti AI Institute programme content, and reference proprietary methodologies including DeepFlo™ and Alpha-Beta.

They also solicit a registration fee of R10,999 excluding VAT, payable into a bank account held by Vumani Business Management.

The facts are clear:

Simone Zanetti will not present or attend this event.



Stephanie Zanetti will not present or attend this event.



The Zanetti AI Institute has not authorised or endorsed the event.



Vumani Business Management has no relationship with the Institute.



Vumani Business Management is not authorised to market, sell or deliver our masterclasses, content or methodologies.

Only Simone Zanetti or Stephanie Zanetti delivers Zanetti AI Institute masterclasses.

HBS Software Solutions employees may accompany us as facilitators or lead technical workshops during authorised engagements organised soley through the institute.

The Institute has no resellers and does not license independent parties to deliver its masterclasses.

Our authorised partners

Public masterclasses: The Conference Hub

South African research and consulting partner: HBS Software Solutions

International technology and implementation partner: Bitrock

Vumani Business Management is not an authorised partner, reseller, representative or facilitator of the Zanetti AI Institute.

Prospective delegates should not register for or pay for the advertised event on the understanding that Simone Zanetti, Stephanie Zanetti or the Zanetti AI Institute will be involved.

Any money paid to Vumani Business Management is not paid to the Zanetti AI Institute. The Institute cannot and will not reimburse payments made to Vumani Business Management or any other unauthorised party.

Anyone who has received the email, brochure, invoice or banking instructions, or who has already paid, should preserve all documentation and contact the Zanetti AI Institute immediately:

moc.iaittenaz@einahpets

https://www.zanettiai.institute/

The Zanetti AI Institute is taking steps to stop the unauthorised use of its intellectual property and Simone Zanetti’s professional identity. All rights are reserved.



