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    Access to Finance Live comes to The Business Show :: Africa

    Thousands of South African entrepreneurs and business owners will have the opportunity to connect with leading funding providers when Access to Finance Live™ debuts at The Business Show :: Africa, powered by NSBC Africa, on 2-3 September 2026 at Sandton Convention Centre.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    30 Jul 2026
    Access to Finance Live comes to The Business Show :: Africa

    As one of the headline attractions at Africa's premier business exhibition, Access to Finance Live™ has been created to help SMEs overcome one of their greatest barriers to growth - accessing the right funding at the right time.

    Visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with leading funding providers, discover a broad range of funding solutions, gain practical insights into becoming funding-ready and begin their funding journey through the innovative Access to Finance™ platform.

    Developed by NSBC Africa, Access to Finance™ is building a trusted funding ecosystem that improves the experience for both SMEs and funding providers. Strategic partners, including CIPC and TransUnion, are helping businesses strengthen their regulatory compliance, credit awareness and funding readiness before engaging with participating funders.

    The experience will feature live engagement with funding providers, practical funding guidance, expert insights and meaningful business connections designed to help ambitious SMEs secure the capital they need to start, grow and scale.

    Mike Anderson, Founder & CEO of NSBC Africa, said: "Access to finance remains one of the greatest barriers to SME growth in South Africa. Every day we meet entrepreneurs with the vision, determination and capability to build successful businesses, yet many struggle to secure the funding they need to realise their full potential. Access to Finance™ was created to change that. By bringing together trusted funding providers, strategic partners and innovative technology, we are making the funding journey simpler, faster and more transparent. Every business that secures the right funding has the potential to grow, create jobs and strengthen South Africa's economy. That is the impact we are committed to achieving."

    Expected to attract more than 32,000 entrepreneurs, business owners and decision-makers, The Business Show :: Africa provides the ideal platform for SMEs to discover new opportunities, build valuable relationships and access the products, services, knowledge and funding needed to accelerate business growth.

    Whether businesses are seeking working capital, expansion finance, equipment finance, asset finance or alternative funding solutions, Access to Finance Live™ offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with experienced funding professionals and take the next step towards sustainable growth.

    Attendance at The Business Show :: Africa is complimentary, with free pre-registration available online at www.thebizshow.co.za

    About Access to Finance™

    Access to Finance™ is a national initiative by NSBC Africa dedicated to helping South African SMEs become funding-ready and connect with trusted funding providers. Through technology, strategic partnerships and practical business support, the platform simplifies the funding journey while improving the quality of funding opportunities for both SMEs and funders.

    About The Business Show :: Africa

    Powered by NSBC Africa, The Business Show :: Africa is one of Africa's largest and most influential business events, bringing together more than 32,000 entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, exhibitors, industry leaders and solution providers for two days of networking, education, innovation and business growth. The event is designed to inspire entrepreneurship, accelerate business growth and create meaningful commercial opportunities across South Africa's SME sector.

    About NSBC Africa

    NSBC Africa is a leading South African non-profit company dedicated to supporting, promoting and championing the success of SMEs. For more than 18 years, NSBC Africa has built one of the country's largest SME ecosystems, connecting more than 246,000 SMEs with strategic partnerships, funding opportunities, education, networking and practical business solutions that help businesses start, grow and scale sustainably.

    Read more: TransUnion, Mike Anderson
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