NTT Data, Google Cloud target enterprise AI rollout with 500 AI agents

NTT Data has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to help businesses move artificial intelligence projects from testing into production, with plans to develop up to 500 AI agents and train 5,000 specialists globally.

Focus shifts from AI pilots to deployment

Under the expanded agreement, NTT Data will establish a dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice aimed at helping organisations deploy and scale AI across business operations rather than limiting adoption to pilot projects.

The initiative combines Google Cloud’s AI and cloud infrastructure with NTT Data’s consulting, implementation and managed services capabilities.

NTT Data said it aims to certify 5,000 Gemini Enterprise experts globally and co-develop up to 500 AI agents for industry and business use cases.

The programme will focus on areas including banking, insurance, manufacturing and retail, as well as software development, procurement, finance and cloud migration.

Pressure to turn AI investment into results

According to NTT Data, businesses are facing growing pressure to convert AI spending into measurable outcomes while managing governance, security and infrastructure requirements.

The company cited client survey findings showing that 99% of enterprises believe AI is increasing demand for cloud investment, while 88% said current cloud investment levels risk slowing AI and modernisation efforts.

NTT Data said the expanded collaboration is intended to help organisations align AI ambitions with scalable cloud infrastructure and operational delivery capabilities.