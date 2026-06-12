Built to be smarter: What it means for your business to be AI-ready

There are many ways to tell the story of AI in South Africa and the technology’s impact on the local business landscape. But the story worth telling is one where that impact is felt by all.

And the story of local AI adoption is a positive one. According to the newly released Global AI Diffusion Q1 2026 Trends and Insights report from the Microsoft AI Institute, South Africa leads the continent in the adoption of generative AI and is ranked 46th out of 147 economies globally. This indicates a steady pace of adoption across the country, positioning AI as a means of supporting growth, innovation and socio-economic development.

Adoption is not a one-size-fits-all process, and being AI-ready is not just a question of adoption. It requires businesses to have the right infrastructure, devices and systems in place to not just support AI-enabled workflows, but also generate added value from them and lay the groundwork for future ways of working and doing business.

Any business can be an intelligent one

AI is not a technology that’s only available to Fortune 500 companies or those with IT budgets the size of lottery jackpots. Being AI-ready means having the strategy, infrastructure and organisational culture in place to deploy, maintain and scale the technology in ways that best suits organisations’ needs. And every organisation, regardless of whether it’s the lone entrepreneur starting out or a small team working out of a coworking space, has the potential to be AI-ready.

That includes South Africa’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs). A recent report found that many have invested in AI technologies, but few have experienced a meaningful revenue impact from them. That gap between ambition and outcome is not sustainable and can result from businesses relying on outdated hardware or using AI tools without the right systems to support them.

Addressing that, SMEs can begin to explore how AI can modernise and enhance business functions. This can range from customer support and marketing to bookkeeping and administration. AI-enabled applications can generate content, analyse data, provide actionable insights and automate manual, repetitive tasks so that employees can prioritise other, value-generating ones. So long as their hardware is up to scratch, businesses can become AI-ready and take their first steps towards building more intelligent, AI-enabled operations.

The right hardware for the right job

Small businesses or professionals who want to use AI on their PC need to know the difference between devices that can simply run AI applications and those that are built from the ground up to accommodate and optimise AI-enabled workflows. Adopting AI in a meaningful way takes purpose-built solutions.

For example, AI/ML users should consider a PC that comes equipped with a CPU featuring a neural processing unit (NPU), an embedded, dedicated engine designed to handle AI tasks. Importantly, NPU cores that power AI on laptops also help extend battery life. Content creators and users who work with heavy AI-based applications should consider PCs with dedicated GPUs, allowing for content creation and AI processing without compromising speed and productivity levels.

Technical specifications such as memory, storage and internet connectivity are also critical, as is the number of I/O ports that a device has. At the same time, PC vendors have integrated a wide range of AI-powered features, including integrations with platforms like Microsoft Copilot. Even the smallest of features has the potential to enhance users’ daily workflows, and those enhancements are what help make businesses AI-ready.

AI adoption streamlined

Adopting new technologies like AI is not always an arduous, costly and time-consuming process, not when vendors now offer solutions that provide a cost-optimal, easy-to-onboard approach.

Today, vendors like ASUS are evolving their offerings to help businesses that require a streamlined AI adoption process. Just recently, ASUS announced the integration of a hybrid AI architecture across its commercial device line-up, helping businesses balance cost and performance by dynamically distributing AI workloads between local devices and cloud environments. This helps businesses integrate AI more easily into existing workflows. Alongside its range of AI PCs that deliver optimised AI experiences, ASUS makes AI accessible to any user and any business.

PC solutions serve as the foundation for many South African businesses, making them the perfect starting point for the local AI revolution. By prioritising purpose-built solutions, those businesses can not only adopt AI in a meaningful, high-impact way, but also build intelligent, forward-facing enterprises.



