AI in education: How South Africa can unlock better learning outcomes in 2026

Ethical, equitable adoption should be a national priority

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping classrooms across the world but not without debate. In several Scandinavian countries, education authorities have recently moved to reduce screen time and reintroduce traditional textbooks, following concerns about over-digitisation and its impact on literacy and concentration. At the same time, educators globally are grappling with academic integrity challenges, including plagiarism and inappropriate AI use by students.

These developments do not signal a retreat from technology, but rather a shift toward more thoughtful implementation. For South Africa, the opportunity is not to digitise blindly, but to integrate AI in ways that strengthen teaching, protect academic standards, and improve learning outcomes, particularly in under-resourced communities.

Says Jeané van Greunen, chief client officer of Helm: “AI will not replace teachers, but teachers who use AI effectively will be able to deliver richer, more personalised learning experiences. The question is no longer whether South Africa should embrace AI in education but it’s how we do so in a way that is ethical, equitable and aligned to our developmental needs.”

Research shows that families and students increasingly expect AI-enabled learning tools to become part of everyday education. A US study among parents of Gen Alpha and Gen Z children found that 88% believe AI is essential for their children’s future, yet 81% doubt it is currently being integrated into school curricula US Parent Survey – EY]. At the same time, the Digital Education Council’s Global AI Student Survey 2024 reported that 86% of university students are already using AI tools.

Van Greunen notes that the gap between usage and guidance is a growing concern. “Students are already engaging with AI, often with little understanding of its capabilities or limitations. Schools need to offer structure, support and clear rules so learners use AI for deeper learning, not shortcuts.”

AI’s impact is visible across key areas of education. Personalised and adaptive learning tools can tailor content to individual students, helping them progress at their own pace and offering targeted support where they struggle. Intelligent tutoring systems extend this support by providing on-demand explanations and feedback, reinforcing classroom teaching and helping learners who may not have access to additional academic assistance at home.

AI is also easing teachers’ administrative workload. Automated grading tools, AI-supported scheduling, and digital content-generation tools reduce time spent on manual tasks. Helm has explored a similar solution locally with an automated assistant for Smartstart, which was rolled out in 11 languages to reduce admin for teachers. Van Greunen says this shift is vital: “When teachers can redirect their time towards human connection, creativity, and classroom engagement, everyone benefits. AI should enhance the educator’s role, not diminish it.”

In the past Helm has worked alongside education-focused organisations such as SmartStart to explore how automated assistant

Beyond the classroom, AI is also improving accessibility. Tools such as speech recognition, text-to-speech, translation features and adaptive interfaces support learners with disabilities and multilingual students.

AI presents practical advantages for a country facing infrastructure inequality, resource constraints, and large learner–teacher ratios. AI-powered digital platforms can help widen access to learning materials for students in remote or underserved areas. Personalised learning tools can supplement overcrowded classrooms, while intelligent tutoring systems support learners beyond school hours.

Van Greunen emphasises that equitable access is the deciding factor. “AI can improve education quality at scale, but only if the schools with the least resources are not left behind. Connectivity, infrastructure, and device access are essential to ensuring AI doesn’t widen the gap between well-resourced and under-resourced schools.”

This aligns with global findings that the digital divide remains one of the largest barriers to equitable AI adoption.

As AI becomes more visible in education, global bodies such as UNESCO are urging system-wide responses to ensure safe, fair, and inclusive use. Key concerns include data privacy, algorithmic bias, academic integrity, and equitable access = all of which require dedicated planning and strong governance frameworks.

Schools also face questions around the role of educators in an AI-driven environment. AI will handle more routine tasks, but teachers will continue to guide students through complex thinking, emotional development, problem-solving, collaboration, and other skills no machine can replace.

“Ethical governance is non-negotiable,” says Van Greunen. “Students need to understand not only how to use AI, but how to question it. We must teach responsible use, transparency, and an understanding of where AI can get things wrong.”

This focus on education-led digital design is not new. In the financial services sector, Helm currently works with Capitec on MoneyUp Chat, an automated digital assistant designed to improve financial literacy and guide customers through complex money decisions. While not technically AI-driven, the initiative demonstrates how well-designed automated tools can support learning, build confidence, and influence positive behaviour at scale, principles that are increasingly relevant as education systems introduce AI-enabled technologies.

To unlock the full benefits of AI, van Greunen recommends three priorities:

improving digital infrastructure and affordability,



establishing clear ethical guidelines for AI in schools, specifically to assist administrators and teachers



offering continuous training for teachers,

“AI can accelerate progress toward high-quality, inclusive education,” says van Greunen. “If we approach this thoughtfully, South Africa can build a more equitable future, one in which every learner will benefit from the opportunities AI makes possible.”



