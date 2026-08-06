What Meta fee changes mean for South African businesses using WhatsApp

In July, Meta announced changes to how it charges for usage of its WhatsApp Business API. From October, the free-form replies that make up most day-to-day customer conversations on WhatsApp will no longer be free. This shift affects every business using the platform regardless of their provider, and highlights the importance of multichannel communication strategies.

Most of what's been written about it so far comes out of the US and Europe, priced in dollars, aimed at a global audience. But what does it mean for South African businesses in rand terms, and what can you do about it before the new fees kick in?

Local AI and customer experience company Helm breaks down what changes from 1 October 2026, and how you can lessen the impact:

Meta will begin charging for service messages – again, these are the free-form replies that a chatbot/digital agent (or your team) sends back to a customer inside an open conversation. Until now, as long as the customer sent you the message first and you replied within 24 hours, those replies were free and unlimited. However, that is about to change.

Arno van Huyssteen, chief solutions officer at Helm, adds, "It's easy to read this as WhatsApp getting more expensive, full stop. But even with the new fees, customer service conversations on WhatsApp still cost around four times less than running the same volume through a traditional call centre. That gap doesn't close in October, it just narrows slightly."

Template messages such as marketing, utility, and authentication, are not new to this. They've carried a per-message cost for a while, so what is new is that the ordinary back-and-forth of a support conversation now carries a cost too, and it applies at the platform level to every business with no exceptions.

Meta has committed to publishing the official rate card by 1 September 2026. Until then, the industry is working from an educated estimate: that service messages will be priced roughly in line with utility and authentication messages, but without the volume discounts those categories get.

Van Huyssteen explains: "Once you convert this into rand and local conversation patterns, the impact becomes more relatable, and it’s clear that businesses need to start adjusting their message flows now in order to lessen that impact. We're also in ongoing conversations with Meta and other BSPs about how this gets rolled out, and we'll keep clients updated as that develops."

The good news is that these are changes you can plan for, and here are five practical ways from Helm to soften the impact before October:

Consider a second channel for high-volume, low-cost interactions. Seek out platforms that are zero-rated on major South African networks, removing data costs for customers and giving you an alternative channel for high-volume, low-complexity conversations that don’t carry WhatsApp's new pricing. Consolidate your message flow. If your workflows currently split one response into two or three shorter messages for readability, each of those will be billed separately under the new model. Reviewing and combining workflows without compromising the customer experience can meaningfully reduce your billable message count. Use WhatsApp Flows for anything structured. This is the single strongest lever available. A Flow presents a full form - multiple questions, dropdowns, uploads - as one interactive screen inside the chat, instead of five or six back-and-forth messages. It's a natural fit for applications, claims intake, competition entries, and bookings. Shift volume into templates where it belongs. Utility and authentication templates still qualify for volume discounts that service messages won't get. Making sure messages are correctly categorised, rather than defaulting to free-form replies, will reduce cost and improve accuracy at the same time. Use click-to-WhatsApp ads as an entry point. Conversations that start from a Facebook or Instagram click-to-WhatsApp ad open a 72-hour free messaging window that isn't affected by the October changes. It's a currently underused way to open conversations without the new cost exposure.



So, without the measures mentioned above, what could these incoming charges actually cost you in rands?

Nothing here is final as these are working estimates based on current utility/authentication pricing for South Africa, at an exchange rate of roughly R16.80 to the US dollar (July 2026). Once Meta's official rate card lands in September, the numbers may change.

Using that basis, a service message could land somewhere in the region of 10–15c per message. That sounds small until you multiply it by volume. For example, a business running:

Retail/e-commerce support (order queries, delivery updates, returns) often needs three to six replies to close out one conversation. At even conservative volumes, that's a real new line item every month.



(order queries, delivery updates, returns) often needs three to six replies to close out one conversation. At even conservative volumes, that's a real new line item every month. Fintech/insurance support (KYC checks, claims intake, account queries) tends to run longer, multi-step conversations, which is exactly the pattern that gets hit hardest under per-message billing with no volume discount.



(KYC checks, claims intake, account queries) tends to run longer, multi-step conversations, which is exactly the pattern that gets hit hardest under per-message billing with no volume discount. Telco and utilities support: High-volume, high-repetition queries such as balance checks, top-ups, outage reports will feel this at scale, even if each individual conversation is short.

If your team is running a digital agent or chatbot through a third party, or using Meta’s own digital agent, the billing model will differ depending on the provider. Either way, it results in a per-message fee.

“Helm doesn’t profit from Meta's fee increase,” says van Hyssteen. “Our job is the exact opposite of marking up – we want to make sure that this fee change costs our clients (and any other clients who need our help) as little as possible. We'd rather have that conversation now than have them find out from an invoice."

While South African businesses await Meta's rate card, which is scheduled to land on 1 September, the team at Helm is happy to run the numbers with you.

For more information on Helm and the services it offers, please visit www.helm.africa or book a meeting by clicking here.



