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    Capitec Bank reports 23% rise in FY profit

    Capitec Bank reported on Wednesday, 22 April 2026 a 23% rise in full-year profit as interest income rose by double digits as its customers borrowed more money.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    22 Apr 2026
    22 Apr 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Capitec, with more than 26 million active clients, said its headline earnings, a key profit measure in South Africa, rose to R16.8bn ($1.02bn) in the year ended on 28 February 2026, from R13.7bn in the same period last year.

    Here are more details of the financial results:

    • Net interest income jumped 19% to R24.1bn, as interest income on lending grew by 14%.
    • Total loan disbursements grew by 34% to R98.3bn.
    • The group's net credit impairment charge on loans and advances increased by 21%.
    • Its credit loss ratio - a measure of bad loans against total loans - increased from 7.5% to 8.1%.
    • The group achieved a return on equity of 31% compared to 29% in 2025.
    • Capitec declared a final dividend of 53.60 rand per share, up from 44.25 in the previous year.

    ($1 = 16.4795 rand)

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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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