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Capitec Bank reports 23% rise in FY profit
Capitec Bank reported on Wednesday, 22 April 2026 a 23% rise in full-year profit as interest income rose by double digits as its customers borrowed more money.
Source: Reuters.
Capitec, with more than 26 million active clients, said its headline earnings, a key profit measure in South Africa, rose to R16.8bn ($1.02bn) in the year ended on 28 February 2026, from R13.7bn in the same period last year.
Here are more details of the financial results:
- Net interest income jumped 19% to R24.1bn, as interest income on lending grew by 14%.
- Total loan disbursements grew by 34% to R98.3bn.
- The group's net credit impairment charge on loans and advances increased by 21%.
- Its credit loss ratio - a measure of bad loans against total loans - increased from 7.5% to 8.1%.
- The group achieved a return on equity of 31% compared to 29% in 2025.
- Capitec declared a final dividend of 53.60 rand per share, up from 44.25 in the previous year.
($1 = 16.4795 rand)
Source: Reuters
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