Capitec Connect rolls out free calls between SIM users

Capitec Connect has introduced free voice calls between users on its network as the bank’s mobile service continues to grow its customer base.

The update comes as Capitec said Connect has reached 1.5 million active users, a little more than three years after launching.

Subscriber growth gathers pace

According to Capitec, subscriber numbers grew by 67% year on year over the past 12 months, while mobile data usage tripled and voice activity also increased significantly.

The company said the usage trends indicate that more customers are increasingly relying on Connect as their main SIM rather than using it as a secondary option.

Capitec also said it returned R108m in value to users during the past year through free data and rewards initiatives.

This included three petabytes of free data, which the company valued at R78m.

Dalene Steyn, executive head of Capitec Connect, said the introduction of free calls between Connect users forms part of broader efforts to improve value for customers.

“With Connect, we have focused on creating real value by providing more data at more affordable prices,” Steyn said.

Competition in South Africa’s MVNO market

South Africa’s mobile virtual network operator market has grown steadily in recent years as banks, retailers and technology businesses continue expanding into mobile services.

These offerings have generally focused on prepaid users and cost-conscious consumers through rewards programmes, flexible pricing and digital-first services.

As competition increases, providers are increasingly looking beyond traditional data and airtime offerings to attract and retain customers.

Connectivity remains a broader issue

The launch also comes amid ongoing debates around connectivity costs and affordability in South Africa.

For many consumers, mobile devices increasingly serve as the primary gateway for banking services, job searches, education platforms and business activity.

Capitec said users who link their Connect number to their banking profile and purchase selected devices through its platform can also receive additional monthly data allocations.

The company plans to make devices available across its branch network in the future.