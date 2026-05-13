NSFAS releases private accommodation payments

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has confirmed that payments for private student accommodation at universities were released on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

In a statement issued on Monday, NSFAS said accommodation providers banking with First National Bank (FNB) receive funds immediately upon release, while those using other banks may experience minor delays due to standard interbank processing timelines.

The scheme noted that, in the current quarter alone, it has made three major disbursements to accommodation providers, amounting to over R1.1bn and benefiting over 100,000 students nationwide.

“To date, 95% of accommodation providers listed on our solution partner portals have had their banking details successfully verified and are now included in direct payments for 2026. For the remaining providers, we are conducting one-on-one engagements to ensure full integration into the direct payment system,” NSFAS said.

NSFAS added that it will issue a monthly disbursement schedule to all accredited accommodation providers. It urged providers to confirm students’ funding status and ensure valid, signed lease agreements are in place, as these remain prerequisites for payment.

Mandatory internal management

The scheme also explained that it is legally mandated to manage accommodation payment functions internally from the start of 2026. This transition has helped resolve several critical issues, including delays in institutional confirmation of students, which affected payment cycles; incorrect classification of some students as transport allowance recipients; and uncertainties regarding accommodation accreditation.

NSFAS acknowledged ongoing operational pressures faced by accommodation providers, including rising utility costs and municipal service challenges.

The scheme reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with sector associations and solution partners to address outstanding issues, including finalising 2026 rental rates, and implementing a more predictable and transparent payment system.

“NSFAS remains committed to the prompt, case-by-case resolution of all payment challenges. We encourage accommodation providers experiencing difficulties to contact us directly for assistance,” the scheme said.

NSFAS further expressed appreciation to accommodation providers for their ongoing partnership and assured all stakeholders of its focus on long-term stability, effective administration, and the well-being of NSFAS funded students.