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    NSFAS board members step down, triggering governance concerns

    Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has accepted a series of resignations from the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), including the resignation of the interim Chairperson, Dr Mugwena Maluleke, with effect from 27 April 2026.
    30 Apr 2026
    30 Apr 2026
    Image source: ogm –
    Image source: ogm – 123RF.com

    In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department said Maluleke stepped down from both his roles as board member and interim chairperson, citing personal and academic commitments.

    “The Minister has expressed appreciation for his contribution during his tenure, particularly in efforts to strengthen governance and support the core mandate of the NSFAS,” the department said.

    The Minister also acknowledged the resignation of board member Karabo Mohale, who chaired the human resources and organisational development committee.

    The department said Mohale’s observations on institutional challenges, including the need for organisational redesign, stronger executive capacity and improved governance systems have been noted as part of the broader assessment of NSFAS.

    According to the department, the cumulative effect of these and other resignations has significantly reduced the number of voting members, raising concerns about the board’s ability to remain properly constituted, and fulfil its statutory and fiduciary responsibilities.

    Implications

    The department said the Minister is now assessing the legal and governance implications, including whether the board can continue to exercise effective oversight and decision-making functions, in line with the applicable legislative framework.

    As part of this process, Manamela has initiated formal engagements with the remaining board members.

    “Individual correspondence has been issued, affording them an opportunity to make representations within a defined timeframe on the current governance position and on any lawful and practical alternatives available to ensure institutional stability.

    “The Minister has emphasised that this step is intended to ensure procedural fairness and to allow for a full and considered assessment before any further action is taken,” the department said.

    Reassurance

    The Department of Higher Education and Training has reassured students, institutions and the public that NSFAS operations will continue without disruption.

    “All operational processes, including the disbursement of student funding remain in place and are being closely monitored to ensure continuity and stability.”

    The Minister reiterated that NSFAS remains a critical instrument of government policy, central to expanding access to higher education and training for poor and working-class students, and that maintaining its stability is paramount.

    The department said it will continue engaging all relevant stakeholders, including Parliament, National Treasury, and oversight bodies as the process unfolds.

    Read more: Mugwena Maluleke, NSFAS, NSFAS board
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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