Amazon Prime launches in South Africa; Ecommerce Counsel says brands must act by 9 June

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa on 3 June 2026 at R59 a month. The first Prime Day runs 23 to 29 June 2026. Deal submissions close on 9 June.

Amazon launched its Prime membership in South Africa on 3 June 2026, priced at R59 a month or R399 a year. The launch makes South Africa the 27th Prime market worldwide. The country’s first Prime Day is scheduled for 23 to 29 June 2026, a seven-day window that will bring promotional pricing, sponsored deal placements, and significantly higher traffic to Amazon.co.za.

For brands selling on Amazon, the practical window is short: promotional deal submissions for Prime Day close on 9 June 2026. Brands that miss this deadline will not participate in the traffic spike that defines the event.

Ecommerce Counsel, the Cape Town agency managing Amazon and Takealot accounts for South African brands, says the launch fundamentally changes the urgency calculation for any business not yet active on Amazon.

"Amazon Prime is not just a delivery upgrade," said Maon Seidel, CEO of Ecommerce Counsel. "It shifts how shoppers think about where to buy, how quickly, and how often. A Prime member has already committed to the platform. The first SA Prime Day is in three weeks. For brands sitting on the fence about Amazon, this is the moment to decide."

Takealot has TakealotMore, a subscription service (R39 or R99 a month), that offers unlimited free delivery across Takealot and Mr D and faster delivery windows. The two platforms now compete on membership, speed, and catalogue depth.

Ecommerce Counsel operates as a managed service on both Amazon and Takealot, and says brands that manage both platforms well stand to benefit directly from this competition. The agency advises brands currently active on Takealot to audit their Amazon presence before Prime Day rather than after it, when the data will already favour sellers who prepared.

For brands not yet on Amazon.co.za, Ecommerce Counsel notes that the deal submission deadline of 9 June means participation in the first SA Prime Day is still achievable if engagement begins immediately.

About Ecommerce Counsel

Ecommerce Counsel is a Cape Town-based marketplace agency specialising in Amazon and Takealot account management for South African brands. The agency is a member of the Amazon Service Provider Network and the Takealot Seller Success Network.