The Ecommerce Counsel appointed to launch and manage Tiger Brands products on Amazon.co.za

The Ecommerce Counsel, a specialised Amazon agency, has been selected to launch and manage Tiger Brands’ product range on the newly opened Amazon.co.za marketplace. This partnership aims to enhance Tigers’ e-commerce offering as Amazon begins operations in South Africa.

To date, the agency has successfully listed around 300 Tiger Brands products, with plans to add more as additional categories become available. Currently, Tiger Brands’ products are featured in the Personal Care and Homecare categories, providing South African consumers with greater access to trusted household names.

In the Homecare category, products like Airoma Air Freshener, Jeyes Fluid, Peaceful Sleep Insect Repellent, and Bio Classic Washing Powder are now available on Amazon. In the Personal Care category, products such as Perfect Touch Hair Spray, Ingram’s Tissue Oil, No Hair Hair Removal Lotion, and Ingram’s Camphor Cream have also been launched, broadening their availability to a wider audience.

“The Ecommerce Counsel’s role in this partnership goes far beyond simply listing products. The agency provides comprehensive Amazon services, from account management, and paid advertising, to content optimisation and SEO.” says Sayish Naidu, group e-commerce manager at Tiger Brands “This is crucial in ensuring that Tiger Brands not only establishes a strong presence on Amazon.co.za but thrives in SA’s fast-growing e-commerce landscape. The agency’s expertise in navigating the complexities of Amazon’s platform has been instrumental in driving visibility and sales for Tiger Brands.”

Tiger Brands has acknowledged the effectiveness of The Ecommerce Counsel’s approach. “They have been instrumental in managing our transition to Amazon,” said a representative from Tiger Brands. “Their team has shown great insight into working with a large corporate and diligently pushed for the necessary requirements from our multiple brand teams to ensure our products are well-positioned for success on the platform.

As Amazon continues to expand its presence in South Africa, The Ecommerce Counsel will remain focused on supporting Tiger Brands by adding more products as categories open, running advertising campaigns both on and off Amazon and continually optimising their organic performance on the platform.

“Ecomm Counsel’s highly organised team has consistently driven the project forward to ensure our products are launched efficiently and on time.” added Andile Mabele, assistant e-commerce manager. “Our products are ranking #1 in their categories and Ecomm Counsel’s strategic insights and hands-on management give us confidence that our brands will continue to succeed on Amazon.co.za.”

This partnership highlights The Ecommerce Counsel’s commitment to helping established brands like Tiger succeed in the evolving e-commerce landscape in South Africa.



