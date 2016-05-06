Glenfiddich launches limited edition Grand Château in SA

Glenfiddich has announced the South African release of its 31-year-old Grand Château, the newest from the limited edition Grand Series, which challenges conventions with the unexpected marriage of two luxury worlds.

Image supplied

Glenfiddich’s Grand Château marks the first release by the Scottish distillery to use red wine casks from the Bordeaux region, in which the liquid is finished, for an extended period of nine years.

Celebrating a fresh fusion of flavour, the liquid has been matured in American oak for 22 years before being finished for an extended nine years in exceptional Bordeaux red wine casks from the French wine-growing region.

The nine-year finish adds layer upon layer of new and unexpected flavour. Indulgent and rich, caramelised cherry and apple intertwines with warming spice and toasted oak; an opulent, yet earthy liquid that's fruity and at the same time floral.

“This limited edition whisky is being released as a part of The Glenfiddich Grand Series, a collection that celebrates the unexpected collision between single malt and different cultures from around the world,” said Lifa Bakana, senior brand manager for William Grant & Sons at Edward Snell & Co.

“Grand Château tells the tale of two worlds, drawing inspiration and character from both Scotland and France, to create one exceptional liquid.”

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich malt master commented: “Bordeaux red wine casks are incredibly versatile sources of flavour and recognised widely for their outstanding quality, providing the perfect opportunity for experimentation to develop a profound spirit. Nine years spent cocooned in these extraordinary Bordeaux red wine casks results in an exceptionally vibrant liquid which intensifies Glenfiddich’s classic fruity character balanced somewhat unusually with notes of deep oak and warming vanilla.”

He continued: “Although wine is becoming an increasingly popular choice for maturation within the single malt category, it remains relatively rare to see whiskies finished in a Bordeaux red wine cask, making this an incredibly intriguing and collectable bottling.”

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich global brand director commented: “The addition of Grand Château to The Glenfiddich portfolio, experimenting with flavour combinations and an extended finishing period, establishes our position as a brand that continues to push the boundaries of whisky making. Grand Château allows us to explore the collision of different cultures, whilst taking luxury to new heights.”

Image supplied

The Grand Château’s display boxes pay homage to Glenfiddich’s deep connection to the arts. Along with designing the bold interior packaging, French Street artist André Saraiva has created ‘The Artist’s Edition’ through ‘disrupting’ 300 of the traditional Toile De Jouy display box, using them as a canvas to add his playful interpretation of the spirit and its story.

The limited edition display boxes feature Saraiva’s signature ‘Mr.A’ character–a figure that has travelled the world from the streets of Paris to New York, Shenzhen, London and Seoul, and within this design can be seen playfully selecting the extended Bordeaux red wine cask finished whisky at Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland.

Grand Château is the latest addition to the Grand series, which includes Grand Yozakura, a limited edition 29 Year Old whisky, the first Single Malt Scotch Whisky to be finished in rare ex-Awamori casks; Grande Couronne, a 26 Year Old Scotch Whisky matured in American and European oak casks and finished for up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks; Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European oak casks and then finessed in French Cuvée oak casks; Gran Cortes, a refined Glenfiddich whisky aged for 22 years in traditional Sherry oak before finishing in very rare Palo Cortado Sherry casks, only available in Asia and Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in European and American Oak casks before a final flourish in Caribbean Rum casks.

With just 300 bottles available in South Africa, Glenfiddich’s limited edition Grand Château is available at selected premium whisky purveyors.