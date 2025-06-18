The next generation of spirit drinkers

Across South Africa, a new wave of curious, culturally tuned-in consumers is transforming what whisky drinking looks like — and more importantly, what it feels like.

“They’re young, driven, and discerning,” says Lifa Bakana, senior brand manager at Edward Snell & Co.

“This next generation of whisky drinkers aren’t just drinking for taste — they’re drinking for meaning. For them, premium spirits are expressions of identity, culture, and ambition.”

South Africa’s new premium palate

Across the country, the premiumisation of the spirits sector has taken hold with Gen Z and Millennials are behind this surge, seeking spirits that carry more than just status, they want storytelling, substance and style in a bottle.

“The luxury beverage space is being redefined by people who prioritise how and why they consume,” Bakana continues.

“Glenfiddich has been quick to recognise that today’s drinkers value authenticity and craftsmanship over pretence. They want to understand the process, the people, and the provenance behind every pour.”

Experience over everything

Bakana notes that this is a generation less interested in status symbols and more in emotional currency.

“They want to feel something, a connection to a legacy, a place, a moment. Glenfiddich offers that,” he adds. “From intimate tasting evenings hosted in design-forward spaces, to storytelling-led campaigns that celebrate maverick thinkers, the brand speaks to an ethos of intentional living.”

“It’s about creating moments of pause and appreciation. Whisky becomes the anchor to something bigger.”

So, who is this new generation of whisky drinkers?

“They’re creators, tastemakers, professionals, and explorers. They’re as likely to discuss notes of honeyed spice as they are to dissect the design of the bottle,” Bakana explains. “They’re building collections not just to consume but to celebrate. And at the heart of it all, they are seeking quality with purpose.”.

“That’s why it’s not just a drink of choice; it’s a companion to ambition,” concludes Bakana.