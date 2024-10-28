Grant’s Whisky launches Summer Flavours range

Grant’s Whisky has introduced its latest innovation: Grant’s Summer Flavours, a flavoured whisky range. This new offering pairs the traditional, iconic blended Scotch whisky with refreshing natural fruit flavours, perfect for the warmer months ahead.

Image supplied

Grant’s Summer Flavours come in two vibrant variants:

● Grant’s Summer Orange – A refreshing mix of blended Scotch whisky with a zesty twist of natural orange flavours, complemented by Sicilian orange extract.

● Grant’s Tropical Fiesta – A bold, tropical-inspired blend that infuses the traditional Scotch whisky with fruity notes of pineapple, mango, and citrus.

Lifa Bakana, senior brand manager at Edward Snell & Co says that the Grant’s Summer Flavours are the perfect way to kick-start the summer season.

“With their natural, fruit-infused flavours, these blends are ideal for celebrating golden moments that are best shared together,” he adds.

“Grant’s Summer Flavours are designed to bring a fresh twist to the whisky category, making them easy to enjoy and perfect for social occasions,” he explains.

“The new flavoured whiskies are ideal for consumers looking for a lighter, more accessible whisky experience that is still rich in character,” Bakana adds.

“This flavour-driven approach offers an exciting lower ABV (alcohol by volume), making it the perfect drink to enjoy in social gatherings with friends and appeals to young professionals who are social creatures that enjoy premium drinks to have with their friends or when socialising at home.”

He adds that the Grant’s Summer Flavours gives the brand a distinctive edge in the whisky market by offering unique, lower-ABV flavoured whisky that taps into the trend of easy-to-drink, flavour-forward spirits.

“Each release pairs exciting fruit infusions with iconic sharing occasions, allowing Grant’s to stand out in a competitive marketplace while retaining its whisky heritage,” he says.

“These new flavours will appeal to whisky lovers and new whisky drinkers alike,” said Bakana.

“Grant’s is always looking to innovate and offer something new to our consumers. We believe the Summer Flavours range perfectly encapsulates our ethos of creating shared experiences with the people who matter most.”

Grant’s Summer Flavours will be available at leading retailers across South Africa in time for the festive season.