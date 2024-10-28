The Body Shop launches vibrant Art of Us collab with Yay_Abe

At a launch event that hosted the crème de la crème of the Cape Town culture and art scene, The Body Shop unveiled an exciting mural by award-winning illustrator Russell Abrahams, also known as Yay_Abe, at their flagship store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The bold mural is part of a series by the local artist, in collaboration with the brand, that represents the vibrant, cultural nuances of South Africa.

Celebrates the cultural richness of South Africa

Refilwe Mashego, interim marketing manager for The Body Shop South Africa says: “Through our collaboration with Russel Abrahams, we’ve created inspiring artworks that connect seamlessly with The Body Shop’s positioning of Changemaking Beauty – for communities, for people and for the planet, while fostering emotional connections with customers and celebrating the cultural richness of the country.”

Transforming the customer experience

The Body Shop continues its mission to transform the customer experience with the reveal of the ‘Art of Us’ murals at its Workshop stores, namely Nicolway (GP), Cavendish Square (WC), Canal Walk (WC), Tyger Valley (WC), Sandton City (GP), Brooklyn Mall (GP), Gateway (KZN) and V&A Waterfront (WC). The Workshop stores invite customers to fully engage with the world of The Body Shop through an immersive sensory encounter – sampling, touching, smelling, and experiencing the 100% vegan, naturally efficacious, skin-loving products.

Each Workshop store is fitted with recycled and upcycled materials. Everything, from the reclaimed wood to the part-recycled plastic storage crates, has been chosen to minimize the environmental impact.

Auréa Group ownership and the renewed franchise agreement with Clicks

The acquisition of The Body Shop International by the Auréa Group, coupled with the renewal of the franchise agreement with Clicks, is a significant milestone for the brand. The ‘Art of Us’ murals are a visual representation of this new chapter and the ongoing narrative that speaks to The Body Shop’s rootedness in South African identity and context.

“The Body Shop recently extended its franchise agreement with the Clicks Group, reaffirming its commitment to the South African market. This new chapter has already brought exciting changes and will continue to strengthen the brand’s connection with local customers through campaigns that reflect local relevance, while aligning with its global ethical stance,” concludes Mashego.

About The Body Shop South Africa

The Body Shop is global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop South Africa is committed to upholding the core values of sustainability - fair trade, community upliftment and non-exploitation of scarce resources.

The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally inspired skincare, body care, haircare and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this changemaking ethos is still the brand’s driving force.

The Body Shop South Africa franchise is owned and operated under licence by New Clicks South Africa (PTY) Limited. The South African franchise received the award for the best integration of values from The Body Shop International. For more information, visit https://www.thebodyshop.co.za.



