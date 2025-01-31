Last quarter of 2024 saw a double win for The Body Shop

Aurea Consortium announced in September 2024 its acquisition of The Body Shop International, with the revival of the brand in the UK and reclaiming its global position in the ethical beauty sector as priority objectives.

Within the South African market, the brand has secured a 10-year franchise agreement extension through The Clicks Group, further demonstrating its commitment to South African consumers.

Aurea focuses on backing purpose-led and differentiated brands in the beauty, wellness and longevity sector and its acquisition of The Body Shop represents its largest transaction to date. The Aurea Consortium, led by British cosmetics entrepreneur Mike Jatania, has acquired The Body Shop’s 113 UK stores, and has also gained control of the brand’s assets in Australia and North America.

In South Africa, The Body Shop franchise is owned and operated under licence by New Clicks South Africa (Clicks Group) and will remain unscathed by the new global administration. The Group anticipates that the new administration will positively impact brand perception and resultant sales within the market.

Lwazi Nhlapo, general manager at The Body Shop South Africa, says: “We are excited about the future of The Body Shop. Its acquisition by Aurea Consortium will ensure bold action and a sustainable future, both in business and in ethical beauty. As a global brand with a significant South African footprint, we will focus on enhancing the customer experiences across all retail channels.”

Another key milestone for The Body Shop South Africa is its recent 10-year franchise agreement extension through the Clicks Group with Aurea Consortium. South Africa’s favourite health and beauty retailer showed a growth of 12,2% in retail sales, which include brands such as Clicks, GNC, Sorbet and The Body Shop, when it declared its annual results for the year ended 31 August 2024.

Linda Sinclair, head of beauty, and wellness investments at Clicks Group, says: “The Body Shop’s 10-year franchise agreement extension through the Clicks Group shows a depth of commitment to the South African market, to sustainable beauty, and to environmentally conscious customers. With the brand’s values-driven ethos, we see fantastic opportunities for growth in our market.”

A trailblazing, global, green brand

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 and has been a trailblazer in ethical beauty, offering high-quality skincare, body care, haircare, and make-up products made with naturally efficacious, fairly traded and 100% vegan certified ingredients from across the globe. The brand has built a loyal following in over 70 countries, including South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

The brand values resonate deeply with consumers seeking environmentally conscious products, with the brand continuing its activism within the beauty industry. A key milestone was the achievement of 100% Vegan certification for all its ingredients and product formulations across its ranges, making it the world’s first global beauty brand to achieve this status.

Art of us

In the last quarter of 2024, The Body Shop South Africa launched a series of initiatives designed to further embed its ethos within the local community. This included a collaboration with award-winning South African illustrator Russell Abrahams. Abrahams created a series of interconnected murals showcased across various Body Shop Workshop stores, encapsulating the vibrant culture, energy, and diversity of South Africa.

Titled ‘Art of us,’ these murals celebrate the unique spirit of South Africa, reflecting the beauty of its people and landscapes. This collaboration was extended with the launch of the brand’s first locally designed and produced advent calendar, 'The gift of giving good'.

This gifting favourite features 24 skin and body care surprises, including a limited edition keepsake. True to the brand’s commitment to sustainability, every gift supports community fair trade partners globally, empowering communities while delivering high-quality, ethical products. Additionally, all packaging is designed to be reusable, recyclable, or refillable, aligning with The Body Shop’s mission of reducing environmental impact.

In line with its focus on enhancing the customer experience, in 2025 The Body Shop will continue revamping stores into the successful workshop format. These modern, immersive spaces invite consumers to explore the brand’s iconic vegan product range, making each visit a unique and engaging experience.

Backed by The Body Shop International and Clicks Group locally, The Body Shop South Africa is poised for a bright and impactful future, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, community empowerment, and customer-centric innovation.



