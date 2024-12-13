The Body Shop launches first locally designed and produced Advent Calendar

The Body Shop locally designed and produced Advent Calendar - The Gift of Giving Good

Designed by renowned illustrator Russell Abrahams, better known as Yay_Abe, the calendar is inspired by the country’s diversity and rich cultural nuances. The bold, colourful design weaves together vibrant scenarios, local landmarks, and joyful characters that embody the South African experience.

Loaded with 24 skin and body care surprises, including a limited-edition keepsake, the Gift of Giving Good is packed with head-to-toe goodness!

Art of Us sensory shopping experience

The Gift of Giving Good is an extension of the brand’s collaboration with Yay-Abe. Recently, The Body Shop Workshop stores were enhanced with a series of exciting murals created by the artist.

Titled ‘Art of Us,’ the murals celebrate the culture, energy, and diversity of the South African people and landscape, adding to the Workshop stores’ offering of an exploration of the brand’s world through sampling, touching, smelling, and experiencing its naturally efficacious products. The Workshop stores offer a one-of-a-kind immersive and shopping experience.

Murals can be found at Workshop stores nationwide, including Nicolway Shopping Center (GP), Cavendish Square (WC), Canal Walk Mall (WC), Tyger Valley Mall (WC), Sandton City Mall (GP), and Brooklyn Mall (GP).

Refilwe Mashego, interim marketing manager for The Body Shop South Africa and illustrator, Yay_abe

Give good gifts

This Festive season, the 100% vegan beauty brand encourages customers to Give Good Gifts with their extensive skin and body care ranges. Guided by a selection of luxury gifts, personalised gifting, pre-packed gift sets, and their iconic, Most Loved products - The Body Shop makes thoughtful gifting effortless and enjoyable. And there's something for every budget!

Aligned with their mission of sustainability, every gift purchased supports the brand’s Community Fair Trade partners around the world, empowering communities while delivering high-quality, ethical products. Plus, all packaging is designed to be reusable, recyclable, or refillable - ensuring your gifts are kind to the planet.

“This festive season, The Body Shop South Africa has much to celebrate - starting with the renewal of our franchise agreement with the Clicks Group and the Aurea Consortium’s acquisition of The Body Shop International. We are also incredibly proud of our partnership with Russell on the Art of Us campaign, which brings to life vibrant murals in our Workshop stores and has been further translated into locally designed and produced limited-edition gifting. Every exciting touchpoint reflects our deep commitment and rootedness to South Africa,” explains Refilwe Mashego, Interim Marketing Manager for The Body Shop South Africa.

The Art of Us Mural at The Body Shop V&A Waterfront

Shop locally crafted gifts

Art of Us Advent Calendar - R2,100 (Content worth R2,465)

The first locally produced Advent Calendar - The Gift of Giving Good, is a celebration of South Africa’s diversity and rich cultural nuances. Designed by Yay_Abe, this calendar is packed with 24 skin and body care surprises, including a limited-edition keepsake. It retails for R2,100 and is available in stores only.

Art of Us create your own gift boxes- From R50

Add a personal touch by curating your own gift sets and packaging them in the locally designed Art of Us gift boxes and envelopes for a unique and heartfelt present. Box sizes range from small to medium and retail from R50 instore only.

Thoughtful, sustainable, and locally inspired - Give Good Gifts that are good to give and good to get!

Each of these amazing products is available at The Body Shop stores nationwide.



