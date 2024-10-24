Retail Banking & Finance
Banking & Finance News South Africa

    Clicks posts 14.3% rise in annual profit

    By Sfundo Parakozov
    24 Oct 2024
    South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group on Thursday, 24 October 2024, reported 14.3% growth in full-year profit, at the upper end of its forecast range, driven by strong margins and cash flow generation.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    It said it expected customer spending to remain constrained, but hoped for improvement citing "lower inflation, interest rate relief, declining fuel costs, a stronger rand and the extended suspension of load shedding," a reference to improved power supplies.

    Clicks said its diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), a key profit measure in South Africa, grew to 1,193.5 cents in the year ended Aug.31.

    Its trading margins were up by 9.2% and it generated R6bn from operations, the statement said.

    Group turnover grew by 9.2% to R45.4bn, with retail turnover, which includes Clicks, The Body Shop, Sorbet and GNC brands, increasing by 11.7%.

    The group was further boosted by the completion of the large-scale systems implementation at its main distribution centre, which led to growth of 3.3% for its bulk and wholesale division, United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD).

    It declared a final dividend of 556 cents, up from 494 cents in 2023.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Sfundo Parakozov

    Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis
