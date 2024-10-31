Finance Section
    Finance

    SA records budget deficit of R13.11bn in March

    South Africa recorded a budget deficit of R13.11bn ($704m) in March 2025.
    By Sfundo Parakozov
    2 May 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    This is compared with a surplus of R3.36bn in the same month last year, National Treasury data showed on Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
