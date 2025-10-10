South Africa
Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Sanlam FintechSAICALocation BankOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)PnetIMC ConferenceHuman8Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa lands €11.5bn EU funding for clean energy and medical advancements

    The European Union has pledged to invest €11.5bn ($13.3bn) in South Africa in clean energy, infrastructure and pharmaceutical projects, it said late on Thursday, 9 October 2025.
    By Sfundo Parakozov
    10 Oct 2025
    10 Oct 2025
    Source: Reuters/Yves Herman; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet in Brussels, Belgium, 9 October 2025.
    Source: Reuters/Yves Herman; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet in Brussels, Belgium, 9 October 2025.

    A large chunk of the investment aims to accelerate South Africa's shift to renewable energy through new power-generation capacity, grid upgrades, energy storage and green hydrogen.

    Africa's biggest economy is trying to woo investors to help lift flagging growth and bring down high unemployment, while US tariffs have also dealt it a blow.

    The EU's statement mentioned the Coega Green Ammonia Project, which seeks to meet growing demand for green ammonia in agriculture, chemicals and mining, and bolstering production of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals in South Africa for the African continent.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged €4.7bn of investment in March during a visit to South Africa, and it was not immediately clear whether the latest investment pledge included that money or was in addition to it.

    South Africa's export outlook took a knock from the 30% tariff US President Donald Trump imposed on its goods in August, as well as from the expiry of a major US trade initiative with Africa at the end of last month.

    South African officials are trying to persuade the Trump administration to lower the 30% tariff.

    Read more: Ursula von der Leyen, Sfundo Parakozov
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz