BehindtheCampaign: Glenfiddich’s Challengers Club film a tribute to the essential role of water

The newest instalment in Glenfiddich’s Challengers Club series celebrates the transformstive power of water. Shot in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, the film marks the culmination of the campaign that has explored the profound relationship between water, whisky craftsmanship, and communities.

The film is a powerful tribute to the essential role of water in both nature and culture.

Glenfiddich’s commitment to pushing boundaries is at the heart of this latest production, a visually stunning film that captures a commemorative ceremony where two distinct ‘tribes’—different in origin but unified by respect—celebrate the transformative nature of water.

The storytelling is deeply symbolic, weaving together themes of unity, renewal, and reverence.

A momentous occasion

The film is directed by Ramon Mellett and conceptualised by creative agency HaveYouHeard.

“It’s always rewarding to create a piece of work with real purpose,” explains Dan Berkowitz, executive creative director at HaveYouHeard.

“It was a special privilege to present the final chapter in Glenfiddich’s water story, getting to witness and capture the tangible impact that simply having access to fresh water has had on this community in Matatiele most authentically.

“Through this project we recognise that beyond its vital life-giving property, water is the very foundation of progress.”

Berkowitz adds that for many South Africans, access to clean water is not a guarantee.

“Therefore, the opening of these springs is a momentous occasion and a big deal for Glenfiddich, which we wanted to make sure the people of Matatiele felt it,” he says.

“This film is a profound celebration of water, our shared humanity, and the idea that there is a pioneering spirit in all of us waiting to be unlocked – an ideal that drives Glenfiddich’s commitment to being an active part of the solution.”

The Challenger Club campaign

This latest film follows the journey Glenfiddich began with the first two films in The Challenger Club campaign.

The first, starring South African entrepreneur and media personality Maps Maponyane, took viewers to Iceland in search of untouched water sources.

The second, ‘The Man Who Loves Water,’ saw Maponyane travel to Scotland to explore the role of water in Glenfiddich’s whisky-making process, including a visit to The Robbie Dhu Spring—the very source of Glenfiddich whisky since 1886.

Bringing the story home

The campaign’s final chapter, set in Matatiele, tangibly brings the story home.

Glenfiddich has moved beyond storytelling to real-world impact, funding and implementing the first of four sustainable spring water systems to support the local community.

Lifa Bakana, senior brand manager at Edward Snell & Co., describes the initiative as a natural evolution of Glenfiddich’s commitment to excellence.

“We’ve taken the next step from inspiration to action in Matatiele,” he says. “This initiative is not just about whisky; it’s about making a real difference.

“Through our collaboration, we’ve ensured the first of four sustainable spring water systems is complete, bringing clean, reliable water access to those who need it most.”

He adds, “Water is the foundation of how we make award-winning whisky, and as we’ve explored the water crisis in South Africa, we want to shift focus back to the people impacted.

“Glenfiddich is proud to contribute to the solution by auctioning 50 limited edition bottles, with the proceeds supporting our initiative, and partnering with WWF to bring new life to the Springs.”

Inspiring future change makers

In the film, water is shown in abundance as it rains down from the sky and across the river beds. Then the rhythmic sounds of voices, clapping and percussive foot movements all build toward a powerful crescendo, which unfolds with a tap running with clean water.

As the visuals expand to showcase the gathered community, Maps Maponyane’s voiceover delivers the film’s resonant message: “It’s the world’s scarcest resource, but it doesn’t have to be. Introducing the first of four springs we’re building in Matatiele. With every drop, a new opportunity. Glenfiddich. Where next?”

“The Challengers Club campaign since inception has been about inspiring future change makers,” Berkowitz adds.

“With this film, Glenfiddich continues its tradition of championing craftsmanship, inspiring progress and celebrating the undeniable power each of us has to make real change.”

Bakana highlights how this aligns with the brand’s ethos: “Challenging conventions and inspiring progress and the pursuit of excellence and authenticity has been exquisitely captured in this latest film; this initiative not only embodies our craftsmanship but also our responsibility to drive real change.”

The four springs, once complete, will bring water for life to over two and half thousand people from Cibini, Mahangu, Gobizembe and Magasela with an average cost of R178 per person.

In addition, the project employed 20 local people who were provided with skills training to implement.

Reflecting on his role in the project, Maponyane shares his admiration for Glenfiddich’s vision.

"I've had the privilege of embarking on this incredible journey, from the untouched waters of Iceland to seeing the impact of this campaign on the revitalised community of Matatiele.

"It's a testament to the power of water and the importance of access to clean, drinkable water.

“It is something that transcends luxury and becomes a force for transformation.

“I'm proud to be a part of this initiative and to have witnessed the transformation firsthand."

Luxury and responsibility can coexist

Glenfiddich’s film series has demonstrated that luxury and responsibility can coexist.

This latest project reinforces the brand’s legacy—not just as a world-class whisky producer but as a changemaker committed to sustainability and progress.

As Glenfiddich invites whisky enthusiasts and visionaries alike to celebrate the magic of water, it reminds us that with every sip comes a story of purity, excellence, and transformation.

Credits

Agency: HaveYouHeard

Group executive creative director: Dan Berkowitz

Creative director: Leon van Rooyen

Senior art director: Roxanne Simpson

Senior Producer: Mahle Majola

Business lead: Kim van der Linden

Project manager: Ncedile Ntshongwana

Production Company: Dare

Director & editor: Ramon Mellet

Music and sound design: Sean Ross

Client: WGC

WGS portfolio lead – Eugene Lenford

WGS senior brand manager – Lifa Bakana