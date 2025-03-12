The hidden pitfalls of relying solely on NPS and CSAT scores

Would you ever describe your experience with a company to a friend as "4 out of 5"?

Liezel Jonkheid is director and founder of the Consumer Psychology Lab. Source: Supplied.

Of course not. That’s just not how we talk or communicate. Yet, brands and companies continuously rely on these arbitrary ratings to assess customer experience. When a company calls to ask for feedback, how do you respond? If the experience was just "okay," do you say it was fine?

Post-purchase customer calls or automated surveys have become standard for high-value purchases such as cars, designer apparel, real estate, insurance, or healthcare insurance, but here’s the real question: What is a company supposed to do with "fine" or “4/5”?

Some argue that because surveys assign numerical values to experiences, it makes them scientific and measurable. But if a customer rates their experience a 4 / 5, what does that really tell you?

Is that a great score or just acceptable? Does it reflect a universal understanding of “4” or just a personal reluctance to give full marks? What does it reveal about the customer’s future behaviour - will they return, recommend, or leave?

The truth is, CX teams struggle to drive real change without real insights. Without deeply understanding customers, and how they feel and what they’re willing to do, it’s impossible to predict or influence their behaviour.

Yet, too many organisations still worship NPS and CSAT scores as their guiding Key Performance Indicators (and the basis of how they incentivise their employees), without questioning whether those numbers reflect actual customer sentiment or future behaviour.

Why surveys alone don’t work

Surveys on their own are simply not an accurate measure of customer experience and feedback, and here’s why.

Customers Are Survey-Fatigued. Companies have bombarded customers with surveys at every step of their journey for years. Business leaders swear by NPS as the ultimate measure of CX performance, but does knowing a number lead to better business decisions? The problem? Customers know their responses are just data points. They’ve seen brands ask for feedback but rarely act on it in a meaningful way. So, they either ignore surveys or half-heartedly respond, knowing their input won’t drive real change.

The “Easy” Answer Isn’t the Right One. Given a choice, most customers default to quick, convenient answers - often selecting a random score just to move on. The reality is that many customers view surveys as a formality and respond out of reciprocity. Others know their rating is a mere data point and don’t put much thought into it, while most are simply busy and want to get back to their lives. Even when customers do think about their response, the company’s definition of a “good” score may not match theirs. For example, is an 8/10 a great score? Is a 4/5 exceptional or just average? Numbers are subjective and relying on them risks misinterpreting the actual customer experience.

The power of talking to customers

If surveys don’t tell the full story, what does?

Conversations. With human beings.

Customer interviews or conversations provide the missing piece of the puzzle. They go beyond numbers to uncover the why behind customer emotions and behaviours.

Unlike surveys, well-structured interviews allow companies to understand:

How customers really feel about their experience.

What they did or intend to do based on that experience (leave, complain, advocate, or stay silent).

Whether they are still committed to the brand - or already disengaged.

The real reasons behind dissatisfaction, frustration, or delight.

For example, if a customer had a negative experience, will they:

Give the company another chance?

Resort to social media to be heard?

Leave forever, despite giving an acceptable NPS score?

Take legal action?

These insights cannot be extracted from numbers alone - and certainly not from generic open-ended survey questions. Many companies resist in-depth customer interviews, believing they require too much effort. The common business pushback: "It’s Too Time-Consuming and Expensive."

But consider this:

What’s more valuable? A number that gives a vague sense of satisfaction, or real insights that drive business improvements?

What’s the cost of NOT listening? Lost customers, brand erosion, and missed opportunities to innovate?

Even a small number of well-structured customer interviews can provide a clearer, more actionable picture of what it’s really like to do business with you and where to improve.

What if simply listening to your customers could keep them loyal?

There’s an incredible competitive edge in being a brand that listens, and ACTS on feedback. Customers are constantly bombarded with marketing messages, and they are tired of brands that ask for feedback but never act on it.

If you want real differentiation and competitive advantage:

Be the brand that listens.

Be the brand that values real customer voices.

Be the brand that stands out—not just by measuring CX, but by truly understanding it.

If your Customer Experience strategy relies on numbers alone, it’s time for a rethink.

Start listening, and you’ll unlock the authentic customer insights that drive business growth.