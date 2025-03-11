IAS Media Marketing Compliance Masterclass Series: Tackling non-disclosed media models head-on

The IAS Media Marketing Compliance Masterclass series, in partnership with Media Marketing Compliance (MMC), wasted no time addressing one of the industry’s biggest concerns—non-disclosed media models.

Source: © 123rf 123rf The IAS Media Marketing Compliance Masterclass series, in partnership with Media Marketing Compliance (MMC), addressed one of the industry’s biggest concerns—non-disclosed media models

The first of four workshops, titled Enhancing Media Efficiency & Agency Transparency, set the stage for a critical discussion on media buying transparency.

Why advertisers are steered toward non-disclosed media models

This pressing question was posed by Stephen Broderick, senior global partner at MMC UK, and Jane Dormer, global client services director, during their presentation.

Broderick, who has worked with major advertisers, including Meta, Microsoft, Heineken, and Standard Bank, highlighted MMC’s success in improving media transparency across the US and Europe.

Now, the focus has shifted to emerging markets, where a lack of awareness about questionable media practices puts advertisers at risk.

“The goal isn’t to create tension between advertisers and agencies but to equip advertisers with the tools to ensure they secure a fair deal—not just one that benefits the agency,” Broderick emphasises.

South Africa: A Key market for media transparency

Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS), noted that South Africa remains one of the few major advertising regions where media compliance processes have not gained significant traction.

“Many mistakenly believe that hiring a media compliance partner undermines trust, when it strengthens it,” McDowell explains.

“Compliance companies help marketers ensure their budget is used as effectively as possible to generate the results required. They also verify that media agencies use the best and most up-to-date tools to maximise performance.

"By shedding light on the so-called ‘black hole’ of media buying, trust between advertisers and agencies actually increases.”

The risks of non-disclosed and opt-in models

Broderick and Dormer outlined the various pitfalls advertisers risk when buying non-disclosed media and ‘opt-in’ models.

They emphasised that this lack of transparency is one of the fastest-growing issues in global media.

“It’s not just about agency rebates and hidden profit margins,” Broderick cautions.

“There’s also a real conflict of interest in media planning, with agency planners under pressure to meet internal buying targets. On top of that, advertisers often lose access to critical campaign data, making it nearly impossible to measure true performance.”

Broderick warned that when your media agency offers you a service agreement that includes a non-disclosed media model, this ultimately translates to a lack of transparency from the agency.

He also urged advertisers to be cautious about so-called Opt-in models, which may appear cost-effective but don’t always deliver real value.

“A low price doesn’t always mean a good deal. True value is achieved by reaching the right audience in the right environment at an acceptably competitive price, not just the lowest price.”

What Next?

The IAS Media Marketing Compliance Masterclass series will continue to explore media efficiency and transparency in the coming workshops.

Advertisers are encouraged to participate in these sessions to gain deeper insights and take actionable steps toward more effective media buying.

13 March | Media in 2025: The Marketplace Reality

MMC will outline key concerns from recent Programmatic and Principal media studies, detailing their impact and providing strategies to help clients mitigate risks and adapt.

10 April | Marketing Contract Management

MMC will share best practices for managing multiple marketing supplier relationships while ensuring financial transparency and contract compliance.

8 May | Recent Trends in the Ad Market (Non-Media)

Agencies are adopting new revenue-generating practices as the industry evolves. MMC will give insight into these trends, helping advertisers gain transparency and make more informed decisions.

Venue: Online via MS Teams. A meeting link will be sent upon registration.

For more information or to register for upcoming masterclasses, contact Robynne@agencyselection.co.za