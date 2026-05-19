South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MANGO-OMCASK AFRICACelerity.chatTDMCConverge AfricaPenquinBrave GroupMediamark3RCMultiChoiceLumicoSENTECHMO AgencyKantarBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    6 internal comms moves that turn culture into real results

    Internal communications has become a critical driver of business success, not just a channel for updates. In today’s environment of uncertainty, AI disruption and rising employee expectations, organisations that win are those that connect culture, communication and performance.
    By Samantha Page
    19 May 2026
    19 May 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Here are six practical ways to make that happen:

    1. Recognise the shift from activity to impact

    Internal comms had a defining moment in 2025, and that momentum has carried into 2026. The focus is no longer on outputs or engagement metrics alone, but on broader, business level impact.

    Global pressures such as economic uncertainty, rapid AI adoption and ongoing geopolitical strain are forcing organisations to rethink how communication supports employees and strategy alike.

    2. Prioritise trust in a high pressure environment

    The need for stronger internal communication has been building for years, accelerated by the Covid 19 pandemic and the push to meet people where they are.

    Today’s workplace is defined by employee disconnection, stretched managers and fragile trust. As Poppulo CEO Ruth Fornell highlights, communication must move beyond volume and activity to outcomes tied directly to business goals.

    3. Prove the value to leadership

    Securing C suite buy in depends on one thing, demonstrating impact. As internal comms specialist Oluchi Ezeugo notes, communication must clearly support business outcomes.

    Without that link, even the most well executed campaigns risk being seen as noise rather than value.

    4. Connect culture, communication and performance

    At its core, culture drives performance. Relevance strengthens that performance, and communication reinforces relevance every day.

    It is the thread that connects employees to purpose, especially in environments shaped by burnout, information overload and constant change. When communication builds trust, it strengthens culture and ultimately drives results.

    5. Use AI to enhance but not replace human judgement

    AI is one of the most significant technological shifts of our time. It can streamline processes, automate tasks and free up time.

    But it cannot replace human judgement. The real value lies in combining efficiency with empathy, crafting messages that are inclusive, culturally relevant and grounded in insight, then delivering them at the right time and place.

    6. Focus on what actually works in practice

    Making internal comms effective requires deliberate action.

    • Understand the business deeply. Embed yourself in the organisation. When you understand strategic priorities, you can connect them meaningfully to employees’ roles and purpose.
    • Speak in outcomes, not activities. Leaders care about what changed, not just what was done. Show how communication drives alignment, closes gaps and builds culture.
    • Stay human in the age of AI. Empathy is essential. Effective communication connects the dots, explains why things matter and ensures messages are delivered by credible, authentic voices.

    Internal communications is no longer just about sending messages. It is about shaping culture in ways that enable performance and proving that impact in terms the business understands.

    Read more: internal communications, employee engagement, change management, leadership communication, Samantha Page, company culture, workplace culture, business performance, organisational strategy, employee trust
    Share this article

    About Samantha Page

    senior content and communication specialist at Machine
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz