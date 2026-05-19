6 internal comms moves that turn culture into real results

Internal communications has become a critical driver of business success, not just a channel for updates. In today’s environment of uncertainty, AI disruption and rising employee expectations, organisations that win are those that connect culture, communication and performance.

Here are six practical ways to make that happen:

1. Recognise the shift from activity to impact

Internal comms had a defining moment in 2025, and that momentum has carried into 2026. The focus is no longer on outputs or engagement metrics alone, but on broader, business level impact.

Global pressures such as economic uncertainty, rapid AI adoption and ongoing geopolitical strain are forcing organisations to rethink how communication supports employees and strategy alike.

2. Prioritise trust in a high pressure environment

The need for stronger internal communication has been building for years, accelerated by the Covid 19 pandemic and the push to meet people where they are.

Today’s workplace is defined by employee disconnection, stretched managers and fragile trust. As Poppulo CEO Ruth Fornell highlights, communication must move beyond volume and activity to outcomes tied directly to business goals.

3. Prove the value to leadership

Securing C suite buy in depends on one thing, demonstrating impact. As internal comms specialist Oluchi Ezeugo notes, communication must clearly support business outcomes.

Without that link, even the most well executed campaigns risk being seen as noise rather than value.

4. Connect culture, communication and performance

At its core, culture drives performance. Relevance strengthens that performance, and communication reinforces relevance every day.

It is the thread that connects employees to purpose, especially in environments shaped by burnout, information overload and constant change. When communication builds trust, it strengthens culture and ultimately drives results.

5. Use AI to enhance but not replace human judgement

AI is one of the most significant technological shifts of our time. It can streamline processes, automate tasks and free up time.

But it cannot replace human judgement. The real value lies in combining efficiency with empathy, crafting messages that are inclusive, culturally relevant and grounded in insight, then delivering them at the right time and place.

6. Focus on what actually works in practice

Making internal comms effective requires deliberate action.

Understand the business deeply. Embed yourself in the organisation. When you understand strategic priorities, you can connect them meaningfully to employees’ roles and purpose.



Speak in outcomes, not activities. Leaders care about what changed, not just what was done. Show how communication drives alignment, closes gaps and builds culture.



Stay human in the age of AI. Empathy is essential. Effective communication connects the dots, explains why things matter and ensures messages are delivered by credible, authentic voices.

Internal communications is no longer just about sending messages. It is about shaping culture in ways that enable performance and proving that impact in terms the business understands.