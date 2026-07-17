WPRD2026 | Yolandi de Wet on why relationships remain PR's greatest asset

Public relations has always been about building relationships, but in an era of artificial intelligence and automation, authentic human connection has become even more valuable.

Source: Supplied | Yolandi de Wet, Founder, Yolandi de Wet PR

A public relations practitioner since 2007 and founder of Yolandi de Wet PR, Yolandi de Wet has spent nearly two decades helping clients build meaningful relationships through strategic communications, media engagement and brand storytelling.

Bizcommunity spoke to De Wet about the importance of trust, why real relationships still matter most, and why she believes patience remains one of the profession's most valuable skills.

Could you tell us a little about yourself, your role, and the work you do at your organisation?

I was born and raised on a farm in Upington in the Northern Cape, finished school in 2005 and moved to Cape Town in 2006 to study Public Relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). I completed my practical training at Marlene Truter Communication and was appointed to remain with the company until I finished my studies in 2011. I then moved to Hermanus and started my own business in 2012.

I was fortunate enough to work with amazing companies and festivals in the food, wine and agricultural industries while completing my practical training, and I am happy to say that I still work with some of those companies 19 years later.

At my company, I do it all – literally from start to finish, from making coffee to rolling out strategies for my clients.

I have also recently started working as part of other PR teams on some of their projects, and it has been amazing to be part of a team. I learn so much from both the younger professionals and the seasoned practitioners.

What first drew you to a career in public relations, and what has kept you passionate about the profession?

As a 17-year-old, I had no idea what career I wanted to follow. I just knew I loved people and creating meaningful relationships and conversations.

I was fortunate enough to work on a big school tourism project with one of the most amazing teachers, Elsabé Engelbrecht, at Duineveld High School in Upington. We worked late nights and weekends, and during one of our conversations, Juffrou Engelbrecht suggested I apply to study Public Relations Management at CPUT. That is where my journey started.

What keeps me passionate about our industry is stories and having the opportunity to tell those stories, sharing the joy and journey of the companies I am lucky enough to represent. I love the media professionals I get to work with, and I am fortunate enough to call many of them my friends and, in Afrikaans, my hartsmense (people who are very close to my heart).

To this day, Juffrou Engelbrecht and I still speak a few times a year and share stories. To me, that is soul food and the heart of our industry: creating honest, heartfelt and meaningful connections, and maintaining them.

This year's World PR Day theme is The Golden Age of Strategic PR. Why do you believe now is the golden age of strategic PR?

In short, real human connections rather than AI-driven content. Yes, AI makes our lives easier, but like all things in life, we need to find a balance.

For me personally, it took 19 years to build beautiful connections and earn the trust of my media colleagues and peers, so they see me as a person and trust the stories I share. Sharing a cup of coffee, checking in when you know someone is going through something in their personal life – that, to me, is life and the reason I am in love with my job.

This year's World PR Day sub-theme is The Essential Human OS in an Increasingly Automated World. As AI becomes more embedded in communications, where do you think human judgement matters most?

As I mentioned in the previous question, there is a place for the automated world. It makes our lives much easier by helping us get information out quickly.

I sometimes struggle to find the words to explain how important real human interaction is. I think back to the pandemic, when we were deprived of human connection, and how I struggled at functions when we returned to 'real' life.

You can create as much content as you like, but in the end, it is about the human on the other end who trusts you enough to share that content with their readers – real people who then go out into the world to experience what you offer.

I wrote this Facebook post on 16 July 2020, and it still sums up the importance of The Essential Human OS. The love I received from my media friends after sharing it was overwhelming:

Vandag verlang ek na my media vriende en regte egte werk – skouers-skuur, kuier, lag, Tweet tot my vingers pyn, persverklarings versprei na 'n lekker funksie.

Ons almal sit in dieselfde bootjie – party dae is mens minder moedeloos as ander, maar vandag is ek moedeloos.

Translation:

Today I miss my media friends and real, proper work – rubbing shoulders, hanging out, laughing, tweeting until my fingers hurt, sending out press releases after a fun event.

We're all in the same boat – some days you feel less discouraged than others, but today I am discouraged.

Trust has always been at the heart of PR. In an era of misinformation, how do communicators build and maintain credibility?

Time. Nothing builds trust like good old Father Time – not only the years spent in the industry, but also the time you take to communicate the correct information and to truly appreciate every piece of publicity generated by the people and media who believe in you and your story.

Thank them, whether they have 30 followers or three million. They gave you their precious time; the least you can do is say thank you.

Do you think public relations is finally earning the strategic seat at the business table, or is there still work to do?

Sadly, one of the first things to go when budgets are cut is public relations and communication.

One of the cornerstones of human life is communication – firstly, to avoid misunderstandings within your business, and secondly, to make your audience aware of your amazing service or product.

The day I can tell people I am a public relations practitioner and they no longer ask me what my job entails, only then will I think we have earned the strategic seat at the business table.

Looking ahead, what excites you most about the future of public relations, and what skills do you think the next generation of PR professionals will need?

Oh, my goodness, everything.

I work in the 'good news' side of the PR industry, and I want to stand on top of a building or on a street corner telling everyone about the great things my clients are doing. But PR takes time and patience.

That said, we live in such a fast-paced world, and this is what the next generation is growing up with – it is their normal. Slow and steady wins the race, and patience and perseverance are real skills that need to be mastered in today's world of instant gratification.

Lastly, what's one misconception people still have about public relations that you'd most like to change, and why?

High heels, loads of parties, and not sitting behind your computer or being on your phone all the time.

The reason? TV shows.