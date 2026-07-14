WPRD2026 | Urban Espresso's Gabbi Brondani on strategic PR, trust and the human advantage

Strategic public relations has evolved far beyond media relations. As organisations navigate artificial intelligence, misinformation and growing expectations around transparency, communicators are increasingly being called on to shape reputation, build trust and provide strategic counsel at the highest levels.

Source: Supplied | Gabbi Brondani, Founder and Managing Director, Urban Espresso

With more than 16 years' experience advising brands across travel, tourism, hospitality, insurance, technology, gaming and lifestyle, Gabbi Brondani has seen that evolution firsthand. As founder and managing director of boutique PR agency Urban Espresso, she believes authentic storytelling, strategic thinking and trust have become more valuable than ever.

Bizcommunity spoke to Brondani about why she believes the industry has entered a golden age of strategic PR, where human judgement still matters most, and why trust remains the profession's greatest asset.

Could you tell us a little about yourself, your role, and the work you do at your organisation?

I'm the founder and managing director of Urban Espresso, a boutique PR agency that specialises in earned media, thought leadership and reputation management. Over the past 16 years, I've had the privilege of working with brands across travel, tourism, hospitality, insurance, technology, gaming, lifestyle and more, helping them tell stories that genuinely resonate.

As a boutique agency, we're deeply hands-on. I remain closely involved in strategy, media relations and client counsel because I believe the best ideas come from truly understanding a client's business and objectives. Our role extends far beyond securing media coverage- we help clients identify the stories worth telling, shape meaningful narratives and ensure those stories reach the right audiences at the right time.

At its heart, PR is about creating connections. Whether it's launching a new resort or tourism destination, building executive profiles or navigating complex reputational challenges, our goal is always the same: to deliver communications that build trust, spark conversations and create lasting impact.

What first drew you to a career in public relations, and what has kept you passionate about the profession?

I've always loved storytelling, but what drew me to PR was the opportunity to tell stories that have a tangible impact on businesses, brands and people. Every day is different. One day you're launching a new resort, the next you're helping position a CEO as an industry thought leader or managing communications during a challenging moment. That variety has kept me engaged throughout my career.

What continues to inspire me is seeing the difference strategic PR can make. It's incredibly rewarding when a well-crafted story not only earns media coverage but changes perceptions, opens doors or creates meaningful opportunities for a client.

I'm also fascinated by how the profession continues to evolve. The media landscape has changed dramatically since I started, but the fundamentals haven't. People still connect with authentic stories, credible voices and genuine human experiences.

That's what keeps me passionate. Technology, platforms and news cycles will continue to evolve, but the ability to uncover a compelling story and build meaningful relationships remains as relevant today as it has ever been.

This year's World PR Day theme is The Golden Age of Strategic PR. Why do you believe now is the golden age of strategic PR?

I genuinely believe PR has moved from being viewed as a tactical communications function to becoming an essential business discipline. Organisations increasingly recognise that reputation is one of their most valuable assets, and strategic PR sits at the centre of protecting and growing that reputation.

Today's communicators aren't simply issuing press releases. We're advising leadership teams, helping shape corporate narratives, managing stakeholder relationships, navigating crises and identifying opportunities long before they become headlines.

Ironically, I think the rapid growth of AI has accelerated this shift. As content becomes easier to create, strategy becomes even more valuable. Anyone can produce content; far fewer people can identify the story that truly matters, understand the media landscape or provide trusted strategic counsel.

This is why I believe we're entering a golden age. PR professionals are uniquely positioned to connect business strategy with authentic communication, helping organisations earn trust in an increasingly complex world.

This year's World PR Day sub-theme is The Essential Human OS in an Increasingly Automated World. As AI becomes more embedded in communications, where do you think human judgement matters most?

AI is an incredible productivity tool, and there's no doubt it will continue to transform our industry. We use it to improve efficiency, support research and explore creative thinking. But AI should never replace strategic judgement.

The human element becomes most important when making decisions that involve nuance, emotion and reputation. Knowing when a story is newsworthy, understanding what will resonate with a journalist, advising a CEO during a crisis or recognising when not to communicate - those are decisions that require experience, empathy and context.

Relationships also remain fundamentally human. Trust between clients, journalists and PR professionals is built over years through credibility, honesty and consistency. No technology can replace that.

Ultimately, AI can help us work faster, but it can't replace curiosity, intuition or emotional intelligence. Those qualities will continue to distinguish exceptional communicators from everyone else.

Trust has always been at the heart of PR. In an era of misinformation, how do communicators build and maintain credibility?

Credibility is earned over time and can be lost very quickly, so communicators have an enormous responsibility to ensure the information they share is accurate, balanced and transparent.

For me, it starts with honesty. If we don't know something, we say so. If a mistake has been made, we address it openly rather than trying to manage perceptions through spin. Journalists and audiences are incredibly discerning, and authenticity is far more sustainable than perfection.

Equally important is understanding that trust extends beyond media relations. It's built through consistent communication with employees, customers, partners and broader stakeholders.

In a world where misinformation spreads rapidly, PR professionals play an increasingly important role as trusted advisers, helping organisations communicate responsibly while maintaining credibility with all their audiences.

Do you think public relations is finally earning the strategic seat at the business table, or is there still work to do?

We've certainly made significant progress, but there's still work to do.

Many organisations now recognise that communications should be integrated into business strategy from the outset rather than brought in once decisions have already been made. That's a positive shift.

However, PR professionals also have a responsibility to continue demonstrating measurable business value. We need to move conversations beyond coverage reports and media clippings and show how strategic communications contribute to reputation, stakeholder trust, customer confidence and long-term organisational success.

The strongest PR practitioners today are commercially minded advisers who understand both communications and business. That's where I believe the profession will continue to grow.

Looking ahead, what excites you most about the future of public relations, and what skills do you think the next generation of PR professionals will need?

What excites me most is that while technology will continue to evolve, the importance of trusted communication will only increase.

The next generation of PR professionals will need to be adaptable, strategically minded and commercially aware. They'll need to embrace AI and new technologies while understanding that technology is only one part of the equation.

Critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence and relationship building will become even more valuable because those are skills that can't easily be automated.

Curiosity is another essential quality. The best communicators never stop learning. They understand industries, ask better questions and look beyond headlines to uncover the stories that truly matter.

Ultimately, the future belongs to communicators who can combine technological capability with genuine human insight.

Lastly, what's one misconception people still have about public relations that you'd most like to change, and why?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that PR is simply about getting media coverage.

Media relations remain an important part of what we do, but it's only one element of strategic public relations. Effective PR is about protecting and building reputation, managing stakeholder relationships, shaping narratives, advising leadership teams and helping organisations navigate an increasingly complex communications environment.

The best PR often happens long before a story reaches the media. It's found in the strategic conversations that help businesses communicate with clarity, authenticity and purpose.

When PR is viewed through that broader lens, it becomes clear that it's not a support function- it's a strategic business function that helps organisations build trust, strengthen relationships and create long-term value.