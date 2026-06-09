Fred Durst-led Limp Bizkit announces Johannesburg FNB Stadium concert

Known for their explosive live performances and era-defining hits, multi-platinum music icons, Limp Bizkit will bring their high-energy show to local fans for what promises to be one of the biggest events of 2026.

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Limp Bizkit will perform at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on 13 December 2026.

Fronted by Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit rose to global fame with chart-topping tracks such as Rollin’, My Way, Break Stuff and Nookie, helping define the nu-metal movement of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Limp Bizkit was initially scheduled to tour South Africa in 2004, but the shows were cancelled.

Despite decades in the industry, the band remains a major force on the international touring circuit and now South African fans will be able to see the iconic rock band.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, 12 June from www.ticketmaster.co.za and www.bigconcerts.co.za.

The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday, 11 June and runs until 8:59am on Friday, 12 June.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in South Africa. Mastercard Presale starts at 9am, Wednesday, 10 June and ends at 8h:59am, Friday, 12 June, available with any Mastercard.

Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available to World & World Elite Mastercard cardholders from 9am, Friday, 12 June. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

Limp Bizkit South African Show Information:

Johannesburg – FNB Stadium – Sunday, 13 December 2026.

Important Note :

Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo and other secondary sites. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for commercial purposes at multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets, you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund.