Global watch industry overlooks African collectors, missing significant market potential

The global watch industry has never been more connected with collectors, enthusiasts and brands engaging across borders, sharing insights, opinions and discoveries in real time.

Tsakani Moyane and Yankho Kumbemba of The Dial Watch Club. Image supplied

Platforms have made it easier than ever to participate in conversations that were once limited to a small group of insiders and yet, despite this increased access, some voices remain noticeably absent.

African voices are still underrepresented in global watch conversations, according to The Dial Watch Club, this absence is not simply a matter of interest, but of visibility.

“The perception is often that watch culture exists primarily in Europe, Asia and parts of North America,” they explain. “Africa is rarely included in that narrative, not because the interest isn’t there, but because the platforms don’t reflect it.”

A matter of exposure, not interest

There is a growing community of watch enthusiasts across the African continent.

Collectors, content creators and emerging voices are engaging with horology in ways that are both informed and culturally distinct. But without consistent representation in global media, these perspectives remain largely unseen.

“When people don’t see themselves reflected in a space, it becomes harder to imagine that they belong in it,” they say.

This lack of visibility creates a cycle, allowing global platforms to continue highlighting familiar markets, while emerging regions struggle to gain recognition, regardless of their level of engagement.

The role of gatekeeping

Historically, the watch industry has been shaped by a small number of established markets.

Media coverage, brand partnerships and industry events tend to centre around regions that have long been considered the core of luxury consumption. While this structure has contributed to the industry’s growth, it has also limited the diversity of voices within it.

“Access is still controlled in many ways,” they explain. “Who gets invited, who gets featured, and who gets heard often depends on existing networks rather than new perspectives.”

This is not unique to watches, but it is particularly visible in a category so closely tied to heritage and tradition.

Why representation matters

The absence of African voices is not just a question of inclusion, it is a missed opportunity. Watch collecting is evolving and the modern collector is more curious, more informed and more globally aware than ever before. They are interested in new stories, different perspectives and a broader understanding of what watch culture can be.

“African collectors bring a different lens,” they say. “There’s a strong emphasis on storytelling, community and meaning, which adds depth to the global conversation.”

Including these perspectives does not dilute the industry, it strengthens it.

Building a more inclusive narrative

Change is already beginning to take shape, digital platforms have lowered the barrier to entry, allowing new voices to emerge without relying solely on traditional gatekeepers. African creators are building communities, sharing knowledge and contributing to the conversation on their own terms.

But for meaningful progress to happen, visibility needs to expand beyond independent platforms.

“It’s important for global media and brands to actively recognise and include these voices,” they explain. “Not as a trend, but as a natural part of the industry’s evolution.”

A shift in perspective

Ultimately, the question is not whether African voices belong in global watch conversations, they already do.

The question is whether the industry is willing to acknowledge and amplify them and as the landscape continues to evolve.

There is an opportunity to redefine what global watch culture looks like, not as a reflection of a few established markets, but as a truly diverse and inclusive space.

“Africa has always had a place in the conversation,” they say. “Now it’s about making sure that place is visible.”