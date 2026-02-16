The Rolex Boutique opens in Sandton City

Shemer Jewellers has established a new Rolex Boutique in Diamond Walk of Sandton City, Johannesburg’s most exclusive luxury retail destination.

Image supplied

This inauguration strengthens Rolex’s commitment to the South African market and marks a step forward in enhancing the in-store customer experience. Each new and remodelled boutique exemplifies devotion to service excellence and long-term customer relationships.

Occupying 200m2, the boutique has been thoughtfully designed to create an immersive Rolex experience, blending contemporary architecture, warm materials and hallmark brand elements that echo the world of watchmaking.

Every detail, from the private consultation areas to the expansive display galleries, has been curated to ensure comfort expressed in stylish sophistication.

“Having represented Rolex in Bedfordview for over three decades, we are proud to expand the brand’s presence in South Africa, upholding the highest standards of quality and service,” said Alan Carrington, owner of Shemer Jewellers. “The boutique showcases the timeless perfection of Rolex watches.”

This new boutique is part of a worldwide network of refined boutiques and brand ambassadors that truly reflect the Rolex identity. To step inside is to experience an immersion in the Rolex universe and its manifold treasures.

Designed and laid out in close collaboration with Rolex architects, this boutique is stamped with the brand’s values of excellence. Visitors will find a welcoming place to freely discover the collection of authentic, new Rolex watches and discuss their choice of model in an elegant, tranquil setting.

A reflection of the World of Rolex

Contemporary in style, the new store is distinctive in its harmonious interior architecture. The structural and decorative features complement one another, creating a comfortable space and an atmosphere infused with the brand’s codes. Interior fittings, furnishings and decoration also accentuate the perpetual demands of Rolex to offer the highest level of quality in all aspects of its endeavours.

Image supplied

A number of correlations can be seen between the aesthetics of Rolex watches and the design features in the new Sandton City boutique.

The fluted bezel signature of many timepieces in the Classic collection is echoed in the fluted travertine wall treatment throughout the space, most prominently within the main entrance area, where it forms an architectural rhythm that mirrors the tactile beauty of the watches.

The domed Cyclops lens is reinterpreted in the design of the Cyclops lamps suspended above the sales counter and lounge area. These custom-designed luminaires, created especially for Rolex, provide softly diffused light that enhances the presentation of each timepiece.

A Verde Alpi marble wall, whose subtly illuminated veining evokes the marine world so dear to Rolex, serves as an expressive focal point within the reception area.

To enhance the experience, the adjoining lounge has been carefully conceived to offer a warm and intimate space. Here, the boutique introduces a new stucco wall treatment, adding depth and texture while echoing Rolex’s signature design codes.

In this inviting environment, whether seated at the elegant bar area or within the custom bench alcove upholstered in rich velvet fabric, customers can enjoy an unhurried moment for conversation, personal advice, and a deeper exploration of their chosen timepiece.

This new boutique is entirely dedicated to Rolex and perfectly embodies the culture of excellence that defines the brand. It provides an exclusive opportunity to discover the spirit of Rolex and promises that those who pass through the door will leave with lasting memories of a rare and precious moment.

The new Rolex Boutique is located at Shop 28 in the Sandton City Shopping Centre Diamond Walk.