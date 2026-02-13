Logistics are key to Africa’s cross-border e-commerce growth

Africa is experiencing a surge in intra-continental e-commerce, spurred by mobile-first consumers, fintech innovations, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Intra-African trade reached US$208 billion in 2024, up 7.7% from the previous year, and full implementation of AfCFTA could add more than US$450bn to the continent’s GDP by 2035. Experts say the next step is strengthening the infrastructure needed to move goods, money, and data reliably across borders.

“At the centre of this growth is logistics,” says Nelson Teixeira, managing director of Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx. “While digital platforms make it easier than ever for a small business in South Africa to sell to a customer in Kenya or Nigeria, the transaction only succeeds if the physical movement of goods is reliable, predictable and fast.”

For AfCFTA to deliver on its promise, cross-border infrastructure must operate as a connected system. Customs authorities need to share information, clear goods efficiently, and reduce non-tariff barriers that erode competitiveness. Without these linkages, moving goods remains slow, unpredictable, and costly for businesses of all sizes.

Air and regional freight capacity

Time-sensitive shipments, including high-value goods, medical supplies, and perishable products, are particularly dependent on reliable regional air cargo and freight routes. Expanding regional links and secondary hubs will be essential to reduce long, indirect shipping routes, improve delivery times, and support industries that require priority logistics.

Logistics alone cannot remove all friction. Payment security, fraud risk, and trust remain critical concerns, especially for small and medium enterprises entering new markets. Integrated digital solutions linking payments, customs documentation, and shipment tracking can lower risk for both buyers and sellers.

“Trust is a major factor in cross-border trade. Businesses need confidence that they will be paid, that their goods will arrive, and that the process is transparent from end to end,” Teixeira explains.

SMEs and access to new markets

Global logistics networks can help smaller businesses overcome barriers to cross-border trade. By providing support in customs compliance and shipping processes, these networks allow SMEs to participate in markets that were previously out of reach without large export teams or regional offices.

"At FedEx, we don’t just deliver parcels,” Teixeira adds. “We power growth by building logistics solutions that help businesses trade with confidence across Africa and the world."