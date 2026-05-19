Zolani Mahola signs global partnership with Virgin Music Group

Award-winning singer, actress, and storyteller Zolani Mahola is ushering in a bold new era of her artistry with new music, a global partnership with Virgin Music Group, and a fearless expansion of her sound.

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Widely recognised as one of Africa’s most celebrated voices, Zolani’s next chapter signals a creative evolution rooted in identity, storytelling, and sonic experimentation, while remaining deeply connected to the authenticity and emotional depth that have defined her career.

Her first release under the new partnership, XhosaNostra, arrives on 4 June 2026 and serves as a striking reintroduction to Mahola as both artist and visionary.

Deeply rooted in her Xhosa identity while pushing confidently into fresh musical territory, the track is a daring and deeply textured Gqom anthem that reflects both cultural pride and creative freedom.

The single also features one of the final recordings from the late Bravo Le Roux alongside production from London-based, Grammy-nominated producer Hannah V, whose layered production brings a bold and distinctive energy to the release.

Speaking on this new chapter, Mahola says: “This season feels like a return to myself in many ways. The music is bold, rooted, playful, emotional, and deeply African. I’m excited to partner with a team that understands both the vision and the scale of what we’re building.”

Mahola first captured international attention as the lead vocalist of Freshlyground, touring globally for 17 years and contributing to the worldwide hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) alongside Shakira.

Across her career, she has shared stages and collaborated with celebrated artists including Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana, Msaki, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Beyond music, Mahola’s creative work spans theatre, film, and advocacy. Her accolades include performances at Carnegie Hall, a Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards win for Best Actress, and a South African Music Awards recognition for Best Produced Album for her solo project Thetha Mama.

She is also an ambassador for the Sea Change Project and co-creator of the Tribeca-awarded podcast Back To The Water alongside Oscar-winning director Pippa Ehrlich, best known for My Octopus Teacher.

The pair recently collaborated on the soundtrack for Pangolin: Kulu's Journey and are currently working on a feature-length documentary exploring Zolani’s life and music.

XhosaNostra offers the first glimpse into Zolani’s forthcoming album, People Power — a genre-spanning body of work blending African identity, global sounds, and powerful storytelling into a bold artistic statement.

With new music on the horizon and a major international partnership now in place, Mahola’s next era has officially begun.