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    African travel trade shows: Bridging the gap between tech and trust

    In today’s digital-first world, the value of physical trade shows is often questioned. Critics say online tools, platforms, and AI have made in-person events outdated and costly. Yet sold-out shows like WTM Africa prove that these gatherings remain essential: they build trust, connect hidden operators with buyers, and enable relationships that technology alone cannot replicate.
    Carol WeavingBy Carol Weaving
    27 Mar 2026
    27 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Far from being obsolete, today’s travel shows combine technology with human connection. Tech handles the administrative and logistical work, while face-to-face interaction enables the high-value relationship-building that defines the travel sector.

    The trust gap is real

    An international agent sending a client to a remote corner of the Okavango isn’t just booking a trip—they’re staking their reputation on the entire visitor experience, from arrival to departure.

    Online reviews and historical booking data tell only part of the story; trust is built through referrals, long-standing reputations, and personal interaction.

    A conversation across a table often reveals more about an operator’s reliability, professionalism, and character than any online profile can.

    Africa’s product isn’t fully online

    This is particularly relevant in Africa. Many exceptional experiences and smaller operators, especially in rural or emerging destinations, have limited digital presence. Relying solely on online platforms risks overlooking these hidden gems.

    Trade shows give them a stage. WTM Africa actively includes emerging and community-based operators through regional pavilions and targeted matchmaking with hosted buyers.

    An international buyer who might never find a small Limpopo safari operator online can meet them face-to-face, understand their offering, and secure bookings in real time.

    Technology enhances, not replaces

    Modern trade shows also embrace technology to maximise efficiency and ROI. AI-driven matchmaking tools pre-schedule meetings between the right buyers and suppliers, ensuring delegates spend time in high-value conversations rather than wandering the floor.

    Real-time analytics and digital venue twins streamline planning, reduce scheduling conflicts, and allow organisers to fine-tune engagement on the spot.

    The magic happens in the in-between

    Technology facilitates meaningful networking rather than replacing it. Events like WTM Africa combine smart matchmaking with immersive, relaxed activations to encourage authentic connection. For example, a Stellenbosch Street Soirée was recreated within the CTICC, providing a casual environment for delegates to interact. Community-driven experiences like this cater to professionals seeking both efficiency and genuine human engagement.

    Gen Z is choosing face-to-face – intentionally

    Contrary to assumptions, digital natives actively seek in-person, immersive experiences. They value efficiency provided by technology and the human connection available on the show floor. They attend to learn, build careers, and engage in real conversations—not because they were told to.

    While critics often cite the cost of exhibiting, the strategic use of trade shows alongside digital tools delivers long-term relationship capital. A single strong partnership formed at a trade show can generate sustained business for years, far beyond the transactional value of online leads.

    As WTM Africa and other major events continue to sell out ahead of the season, the message is clear: African travel trade shows remain relevant, evolving into sophisticated hubs where technology streamlines the process, and human connection drives the industry forward.

    Read more: tourism industry, Carol Weaving, travel agents, WTM Africa, travel sector, African travel, travel industry, trade shows, business events, travel technology, African destinations, tourism and travel, MICE industry, Gen Z travel
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    About Carol Weaving

    Carol Weaving is CEO of RX Africa.
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