Musk's Starlink denied telecoms licence in Namibia
* The notice dated March 23 did not say why Starlink's applications were declined.
* The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia could reconsider the decisions "on its own motion or on a petition filed by an aggrieved party" within 90 days, the notice added.
* A spokesperson for the regulator said a statement would be issued later.
* SpaceX, parent company of Starlink, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
* Starlink operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecoms monopolies.
* In November 2024, the Namibian regulator hit Starlink with a cease-and-desist order, saying it had been operating in the country without a licence.
* It also warned consumers against purchasing Starlink equipment and said it had confiscated illegal terminals from consumers. SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment at the time.
Source: Reuters
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