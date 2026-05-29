Honor targets bigger slice of SA’s smartphone market with new 600 Series

Honor has launched its latest Number Series generation in South Africa. The Honor 600 and 600 Pro have been introduced to the market, joining the already available 600 Lite.

Local Honor execs at the national 600 Series launch, including SA CEO Fred Zhou in the centre

The devices introduce an upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0 feature, designed to generate short video clips from still images.

The camera system is led by a 200MP Ultra-Clear Night Camera, positioned for improved low-light performance with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. Honor says a larger sensor lets more light into each frame, allowing the camera to record scenes with better clarity while reducing noise.

The series is powered by a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, designed to increase energy density while maintaining a slim form factor.

The Honor 600 Series supports 80W wired charging across both models.

The Honor 600 Pro adds 50W wireless charging, while both devices support 27W wired reverse charging.

The devices include telephoto stabilisation rated at CIPA 6.5, designed to improve handheld image stability in low-light conditions.

The Honor 600 Series was experienced at the launch by attendees

The display measures 6.57 inches and supports up to 8,000 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 3,840Hz high-frequency dimming.

It also uses adaptive brightness and thermal management systems to maintain outdoor visibility and reduce strain in bright conditions.

The series carries IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, along with SGS five-star drop and crush certification.

The Honor 600 Pro is available in Golden White and Orange, while the Honor 600 is available in Orange and Black.

Market share

Honor hopes the new 600 and 600 Pro will, over time, help narrow the gap between competitors such as Apple and Samsung in South Africa. The brand said at the national 600 and 600 Pro launch that its current market share stands at 13% and 17% in the postpaid contract segment.

Honor says the 600 Pro should not be viewed as a traditional mid-range phone. According to the company, if you compare the chipset, storage, camera system and AI capabilities against devices like Samsung's flagship range, the 600 Pro delivers stronger value at its price point.

Honor positions the standard 600 as a premium mid-range product, while the 600 Pro is considered a flagship-level device despite its lower price.

The company says it has elevated the number series by bringing flagship-grade specifications and AI features from its Magic range into the 600 Pro.

Honor also acknowledged the market is highly competitive and said the company deliberately upgraded the Number Series to challenge rivals, particularly Samsung.

Executives said consumers increasingly expect flagship-level experiences at lower prices, and Honor sees the number series as a tool to compete aggressively while offering stronger specifications and AI features at similar price points.

On the design of the 600 Series, which is similar to the latest iPhones, Honor said product design reflects broader industry trends and consumer preferences.

Executives argued that product development is based on balancing multiple factors: design trends, consumer preferences for hardware specifications and AI features, and overall user experience. Honor said the 600 series combines all of those elements into one package.