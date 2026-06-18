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    Ukiyo launches GSSP for youth: Student support, funding and job opportunities on one app

    South African edutech and youth development organisation, Ukiyo has officially launched the Global Student Support Platform (GSSP), a mobile application designed to centralise education, funding, career opportunities, and student support services into a single digital ecosystem.
    18 Jun 2026
    18 Jun 2026
    Nozuko Mzamo, founder of Ukiyo
    Nozuko Mzamo, founder of Ukiyo

    The platform, available for download via Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, was developed to bridge the critical gap young people face when transitioning from education into the workforce.

    By aggregating resources that are typically fragmented across multiple systems, GSSP allows users to easily navigate and access bursaries, career pathways, mentorship, accommodation, tutoring, leadership development, mental health support and work-readiness resources. The app has already gained significant traction, registering over 4,200 users during its private beta phase.

    "South Africa does not have a shortage of ambitious young people. It has a shortage of integrated pathways into economic participation and systems that connect young people to what they need to succeed," said Nozuko Mzamo, founder of Ukiyo.

    "We built GSSP to support the full journey, from finding a place to study and securing education funding, to building a career and accessing mentorship."

    Ukiyo also works alongside corporate partners, higher education institutions, and communities to design and deliver youth development initiatives. It has partnered with the likes of Thrive Accommodation, North-West University, The Link by Airlink and Emeris to deliver student support and employment-readiness initiatives.

    Expanding on-campus reach

    To drive peer adoption and foster real-world skills, Ukiyo has launched applications for its GSSP Campus Brand Ambassador Programme.

    The initiative will recruit 10 student ambassadors across South African higher education institutions to champion the platform on their respective campuses. The programme is designed to provide participating students with practical work experience, professional skills development, and internship opportunities in fields like IT and social media.

    Applications opened on Youth Day (16 June), and the final cohort will be announced on Ukiyo’s social media platforms at the end of June.

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