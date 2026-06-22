Spar helps food startup Simply Deli from kitchen operation to nationwide shelves

For many South African entrepreneurs, creating a great product is only half the challenge. The real test lies in gaining access to retail markets, meeting compliance requirements and building a business capable of scaling sustainably.

Simply Deli founder, Yolande Buckley (R). Image supplied

Recognising these barriers, Spar has developed its Supplier Development Programme to help small and emerging businesses access new opportunities, strengthen their capabilities and grow into sustainable retail suppliers.

One of the businesses benefiting from the initiative is Simply Deli, a proudly South African producer of cook-in sauces and marinades whose journey from a small kitchen operation to supermarket shelves highlights the transformative potential of supplier development programmes.

A journey built on passion and perseverance

Behind every Simply Deli product is the entrepreneurial story of founder Yolande Buckley, whose culinary journey spans almost five decades.

While Buckley had spent years building expertise in the food industry, a pivotal moment came in 2003 when her employer gifted her the entire Thanda Bantu Catering business.

The gesture represented far more than a business handover; it was an investment in her leadership and future as an entrepreneur.

"It was a moment of having to reinvent the wheel," says Buckley.

Drawing on decades of culinary experience, she began developing her own recipes in 2020, refining flavours, perfecting techniques and exploring new ways to bring her food products to consumers beyond the catering industry.

Just a year later, Simply Deli was launched.

The challenge of accessing retail markets

Like many small businesses, Simply Deli soon encountered one of the biggest hurdles facing South African entrepreneurs: market access.

While product quality and consumer demand are essential, entering formal retail channels requires businesses to navigate complex requirements relating to compliance, food safety, packaging, labelling and supply chain management.

For many small suppliers, these barriers can limit growth and prevent promising products from reaching larger audiences.

This is where Spar's Supplier Development Programme has made a significant difference.

Yolande Buckley, founder of Simply Deli. Source: simplydeli.co.za

Building capability for long-term growth

The programme is designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical skills and industry knowledge needed to operate successfully within the retail environment.

Support includes assistance with food safety compliance, certification requirements, product testing, packaging standards and labelling regulations, helping suppliers prepare their businesses for the demands of large-scale retail.

Beyond technical support, participants gain access to Spar's extensive retail network, providing a valuable platform to introduce their products to consumers across the country.

"For a growing brand such as ours, being associated with a retailer like Spar is incredibly valuable," says Buckley.

"It's been a turning point in my journey. It's helped me align Simply Deli with retail requirements, not just product quality, but consistency, packaging and scalability."

Supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth

Spar views supplier development as more than a retail initiative. It is also an investment in local economic development and job creation.

South Africa's National Development Plan identifies small businesses as a critical driver of future employment growth, with SMMEs expected to generate a substantial portion of the country's projected new jobs by 2030.

According to a Spar spokesperson, supporting entrepreneurs remains central to the retailer's broader economic contribution.

"Entrepreneurship has the power to shift the dial on many of South Africa's socio-economic challenges," the spokesperson says.

"By equipping suppliers with the right tools and knowledge, we are helping them build sustainable businesses that can thrive within their communities."

Creating opportunities for consumers and communities

For shoppers, the benefits extend beyond simply having more products available on store shelves.

Supplier development programmes help bring locally manufactured products to market, giving consumers access to unique South African brands while supporting local entrepreneurs and job creation.

As consumer demand grows for locally produced goods and authentic homegrown brands, initiatives that connect emerging businesses with retail opportunities are becoming increasingly important.

Looking ahead

For Simply Deli, the partnership with Spar represents a platform for future growth rather than a final destination.

"Overall, it has changed how I approach my business from a retail perspective," says Buckley.

"It has positioned me to grow within the Spar ecosystem and alongside other Spar suppliers and retailers. The Spar network is filled with the very best people doing some amazing things in their stores and their communities."

As demand continues to grow for convenient, high-quality meal solutions, Buckley remains focused on delivering products that simplify home cooking without compromising on flavour.

"We are committed to delivering products that help people create delicious meals quickly and easily, whether at home, on holiday or sharing time with family and friends."

Her journey from developing recipes in her kitchen to seeing her products on retail shelves serves as a powerful example of what can happen when entrepreneurial passion is matched with the right support.

For South Africa's growing community of small business owners, it is also a reminder that access to opportunity can be just as important as the product itself.