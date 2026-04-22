Ride-hailing emerges as key income stream for South Africans, report finds

Ride-hailing is increasingly being used as a source of income for South Africans, with 70% of gig workers relying on it as a secondary earnings stream, according to a new report by Bolt in partnership with Ipsos.

The findings highlight the growing role of digital platforms in supporting income generation and financial resilience, as high unemployment and rising living costs continue to shape the country’s labour market.

Primary and secondary income support

The report shows that while most participants use ride-hailing to supplement existing earnings, a significant portion depend on it as their main source of income.

Around 70% of respondents use ride-hailing as a secondary income stream, while 30% rely on it as their primary livelihood.

The data points to the increasing role of platform-based work in helping households manage income volatility and meet day-to-day expenses.

Gig economy model gains traction in local labour market

The report defines gig work as a flexible, short-term income-generating activity enabled through digital platforms.

In the ride-hailing sector, this includes drivers operating on platforms such as Bolt, either as a side income or as independent micro-entrepreneurs.

The model is gaining traction in South Africa as workers seek flexible earning opportunities in a constrained job market.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt, said: "In South Africa’s current economic climate, ride-hailing is no longer just about mobility; it’s about opportunity.

"Many drivers are using platforms like Bolt to build income streams, support their households, and take control of their financial futures. What we are seeing is the rise of everyday entrepreneurship, where individuals are creating flexible, self-directed livelihoods on their own terms."

Earnings linked to improved living standards

According to the Ipsos findings, more than 90% of drivers report improvements in their standard of living.

Income generated through ride-hailing is typically used to cover essential expenses such as food, rent, transport and education.

The report notes that this income helps households stabilise finances, smooth earnings, and reduce reliance on irregular income sources.

Financial independence a key driver for participation

The survey highlights financial independence as a primary motivator for gig work participation.

Around 32% of respondents identified self-earned income and financial independence as the most important benefit.

For many drivers, the ability to earn flexibly while maintaining control over working hours remains a key attraction.

Platforms seen as economic stabilisers

The findings suggest that ride-hailing platforms are playing an increasing role in supporting economic activity, particularly in a high-unemployment environment.

With many households facing financial pressure, access to flexible and consistent income streams is becoming more important.

The report positions gig work as a mechanism for maintaining economic participation and supporting household stability.

Bongani Nkosi, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, said: "The findings of this report reinforce the important role that digital platforms are playing in expanding access to economic opportunities across Gauteng.

"Our partnership with Bolt reflects a shared commitment to enabling inclusive growth, supporting micro-entrepreneurship, and ensuring that more South Africans can participate meaningfully in the economy. As a government, we remain focused on creating an enabling environment that balances innovation with protection and long-term sustainability.”

Soyinka Witness, strategy director at Ipsos, added: “This research highlights the growing significance of the gig economy in South Africa’s labour market. A large proportion of participants are using ride-hailing to supplement income, while some rely on it as a primary livelihood. Importantly, many respondents report improved living standards and greater financial stability as a result.

"These findings point to the critical role that platform-based work is playing in supporting income resilience, entrepreneurship, and broader economic participation.”

The report comes as discussions around the future of work and the role of digital platforms in economic inclusion continue to gain traction in South Africa.

Its findings highlight how ride-hailing is contributing to income generation, entrepreneurship and financial resilience in a challenging economic environment.