South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

InospaceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Outstanding e-toll debt to be written off

    Outstanding historical e-toll debt linked to the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) will be written off after approval was granted for the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to conclude the scheme and resolve outstanding litigation.
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    Source: JMK via
    Source: JMK via Wikimedia Commons

    The move brings finality to the e-toll system introduced to fund upgrades to Gauteng's freeway network and confirms that unpaid debt owed by road users will no longer be pursued.

    The Department of Transport said the decision is intended to provide certainty regarding historical debt while supporting a sustainable approach to funding, maintaining and improving South Africa's national road network.

    Debt collection to end

    Outstanding and unpaid historical GFIP e-toll debt owed by road users will be written off, while Sanral will not pursue any further collection of debt linked to the scheme.

    Motorists who paid e-tolls while the system was legally in force will not receive refunds.

    The no-refund position arises from the fact that the levies were lawful at the time they were paid, before the toll declarations were withdrawn.

    The write-off gives effect to the decision to close the GFIP e-toll scheme and provides finality for road users, Sanral and the fiscus.

    Scheme closed in 2024

    The approval follows the closure of the GFIP e-toll scheme and the subsequent withdrawal of the GFIP toll declarations, which took effect on 11 April 2024.

    GFIP was implemented and operated by Sanral under the tolling framework and approvals that were in place at the time, with the e-toll system introduced as a funding mechanism for the upgraded Gauteng freeway network.

    Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa welcomed the decision, describing it as a long-awaited step towards concluding the matter.

    Creecy and Hlengwa said the decision will bring much-needed relief and ease the financial burden on road users, who are currently hard-pressed by high fuel costs linked to ongoing geopolitical developments.

    User-pay principle remains

    “Government reiterates that the close-out of GFIP e-toll debt is intended to provide certainty, resolve historical debt matters and support a sustainable approach to the funding, maintenance and improvement of South Africa's national road network,” the Department of Transport said.

    “Government further emphasises that the user-pay principle remains an important part of South Africa's road infrastructure funding framework where it is broadly accepted by road users through negotiation and agreement, appropriately structured, legally sound and supported by clear policy certainty,” the department said.

    Read more: SANRAL, Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, Barbara Creecy, e-tolls, road transport, transport industry, road infrastructure, logistics and transport, South Africa transport
    Share this article

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz