Port of Durban docks largest tanker in over a decade

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has successfully docked the 228m crude oil tanker Troy at the Port of Durban’s Prince Edward Graving Dock, the first vessel of its size to use the facility in more than a decade.

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According to TNPA, the successful docking demonstrates the operational capability of the historic facility following ongoing modernisations to service larger, more technically complex vessels on international trade routes.

With an extreme breadth of 32.2m and a deadweight capacity of 73,180 tonnes, Troy is among the longest vessels ever accommodated at the Prince Edward Graving Dock.

TNPA noted that recent infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of seven new capstans under its R200m modernisation initiative, have improved operational efficiency and productivity at the dock.

Maintenance to support maritime value chain

Over the next 10 days, specialist teams will carry out essential maintenance, repairs, and statutory inspections required for the tanker's continued operation.

TNPA stated that the project will support employment across the ship repair value chain, sustain specialised maritime skills, and generate commercial opportunities for local contractors, equipment suppliers, logistics providers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Commissioned in 1924, the Prince Edward Graving Dock remains one of Africa's most significant ship repair hubs, linking international shipping lines with South Africa's domestic industrial capacity.

Durban Port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said: "Every vessel entering Prince Edward Graving Dock is more than a maintenance project. It supports specialised maritime skills, creates jobs, strengthens local industries and reinforces Durban's reputation as a preferred ship repair destination.

"Continued investment in our infrastructure, including plans for a new graving dock and ship lift, will expand our ship repair capacity and ensure the Port remains well positioned to meet future industry demand."