Movie Room strengthens its position as Africa’s 24-hour movie destination

Movie Room (DStv Channel 113), the 24-hour movie channel broadcasting across 50 countries in Africa, continues to expand its offering as a dedicated destination for movie lovers through curated programming, localisation initiatives and partnerships that support film culture.

Positioned as a home for nostalgic films, Movie Room offers viewers a consistent lineup of Hollywood blockbusters and South African cinema classics spanning genres such as action, drama, comedy, and suspense. The channel’s programming focuses on delivering evergreen titles that audiences can return to repeatedly.

“At its heart, Movie Room is about celebrating great films and making them accessible to audiences across Africa,” said Thokozani Nkosi, executive chairman of The Rooms Network. “Localisation is an important part of that journey, but it sits within a bigger vision for Movie Room as a home of great movies that viewers can enjoy at any time.”

Expanding access through localised viewing

As part of its broader programming strategy, Movie Room has introduced isiZulu-dubbed Hollywood titles through its dedicated programming block “Hollywood Mzansi Style.”

The block features well-known international titles including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Big Momma’s House, Little Man, White Chicks, and Ride Along. Additional vernacular-dubbed films are set to premiere on the channel throughout the year.

The initiative reflects a long-term localisation strategy designed to make global cinema more accessible to African audiences. Viewership data has shown strong audience engagement during isiZulu-dubbed broadcasts, highlighting growing demand for localised international entertainment.

Supporting film culture in South Africa

Movie Room’s collaboration with the Joburg Film Festival reflects a shared commitment to strengthening South Africa’s film culture and creative ecosystem.

While film festivals provide an important platform for filmmakers and emerging voices, broadcasters play a critical role in bringing films to wider audiences. Together, these platforms help sustain and grow the production and distribution landscape for film across the country.

A pan-African platform for movie lovers

Broadcast across 50 African countries, Movie Room forms part of a broader effort to build accessible entertainment platforms for audiences across the continent.

The channel is operated by The Rooms Network (TRN), an African-based television network focused on developing African-owned media platforms that serve audiences in local languages and cultural contexts.

In addition to Movie Room, TRN operates Play Room (DStv Channel 300), a 24-hour South African children’s entertainment channel featuring curated programming for young viewers in Mzansi, including CoComelon and Super Strikas in isiZulu.



