Movie Room gives viewers a historic isiZulu experience

Wamkelekil’ehlathini lika Jumanji: A South African Homecoming

Movie Room (DStv Channel 113) proudly celebrated Heritage Month by hosting an exclusive VIP preview of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle dubbed in isiZulu at Numetro, Hydepark, on 10 September, marking a cultural milestone in South African entertainment. Invited guests and Movie Room competition winners were the very first to experience the wild adventures of Jumanji reimagined in isiZulu, a language that carries the rhythm, humour, and heartbeat of millions of South Africans.

The event also revealed the upcoming isiZulu trailer slate, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Ride Along, Little Man, and White Chicks, part of Movie Room’s bold localisation strategy to make global blockbusters proudly African.

Now, Movie Room viewers across South Africa can join the celebration when Jumanji in isiZulu premieres on Heritage Day, 24 September, exclusively on Movie Room (DSTV Channel 113).

Thokozani Nkosi Pulane Tshabalala

“This initiative speaks to our commitment to innovation, representation, and cultural pride,” said Thokozani Nkosi, executive chairman of The Rooms Network. “For the first time, South Africans are going to enjoy Hollywood’s biggest movies in their own language. It is homecoming in its truest form.”

Pulane Tshabalala, chief content officer at The Rooms Network, added: “Our independent research revealed that South African audiences, particularly younger viewers and families are eager for more relatable, localised content. Language is central to that connection. By bringing isiZulu to global titles, we are creating a space where viewers see themselves, hear themselves, and experience cinema in ways that resonate deeply.”

Why localisation works

Independent research commissioned by The Rooms Network shows that South African audiences respond strongly to familiar language and cultural cues when engaging with global entertainment. By dubbing international blockbusters into isiZulu, Movie Room bridges worlds: delivering global stories while affirming local identity.

“This is not just translation; it’s transformation,” Tshabalala continued. “It’s how we bring Africa into global cinema, and global cinema into Africa.”

Movie Room’s Legacy of Connection

This milestone arrives as Movie Room celebrates its third anniversary this August. Since 2022, the channel has delivered blockbuster entertainment, cinematic classics, and unforgettable moments that move audiences across South Africa. With its isiZulu dubbing initiative, Movie Room continues to prove that it doesn’t just show movies, it connects cultures, celebrates heritage, and moves hearts.

About Movie Room

Movie Room (DStv Channel 113) is a 24/7 movie channel created for families and movie lovers across more than 50 countries in Africa. From Hollywood blockbusters to timeless cinema classics, Movie Room brings the world’s most beloved stories right into your living room. With a diverse selection of action, suspense, drama, and laughter, the channel is designed to move audiences, one movie at a time.

