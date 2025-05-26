Converge Africa 2025 wraps with record engagement and industry-shaping insights

The continent’s most dynamic gathering for digital commerce professionals, Converge Africa 2025, concluded this week at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), drawing over one thousand delegates, exhibitors, and thought leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Over three action-packed days (6-8 May), Converge Africa delivered immersive workshops, powerful plenary sessions, and solution-driven conversations across five dedicated content tracks: Retail and e-commerce, digital marketing, payments and fintech, digital security, and fulfilment and last mile.

Spotlight on innovation: Huawei, Intent HQ, and CX Experts take the stage

Among the many standout contributors to this year’s programme were Huawei, Intent HQ, and CX Experts, each bringing unique insights to the evolving digital commerce landscape.

Huawei captivated audiences with their vision for digital transformation in financial services, sharing practical strategies on cross-border transaction security and customer interaction at scale. Their sessions - led by senior leaders You Jianguo, Li Mingshan, and Benedict Rono - demonstrated how AI and software innovation are shaping more efficient, secure commerce systems in Africa.

Intent HQ challenged assumptions about consumer engagement in the age of data. Their keynote, "From Transactions to Intent," delivered by CRO Jonathan Woolf, reframed customer intelligence through a behavioural lens, while their workshop offered a hands-on look at leveraging privacy-safe edge AI to unlock deeper customer relevance.