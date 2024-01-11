Riot Games, HP Inc partner to level up e-sports and gaming worldwide

Riot Games, the developer of gaming and esports properties League of Legends (LoL Esports), VALORANT (VCT), and Teamfight Tactics (TFT Esports) and HP Inc. a global technology brand and the company behind gaming brands Omen and HyperX, have established an expansive global partnership that will reimagine the gaming and esports experience for players around the world.

Image supplied

“United by the transformative power of partnership and innovation, we are thrilled to join forces with Riot Games,” said Josephine Tan, senior vice president and division president of Gaming, HP Inc.

“Primed to reshape the gaming landscape, this alliance brings together state-of-the-art technology with the most player-focused game company in the world. Together, we are committed to delivering unrivaled gaming experiences to developers, players, and pros worldwide.”

As an official Riot Games Technology partner, this collaboration will allow Omen and HyperX to reach Riot’s highly engaged player audience by providing best-in-class hardware and technology solutions that will power many aspects of the Riot Games experience – from the millions of gamers playing around the world to record-breaking annual global events across LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT Esports.

Additionally, the trio of brands will work together to develop future gaming products, technical innovations, and co-branded marketing campaigns that will enhance the gaming and esports experience for players globally.

“Riot Games aspires to be the most player-focused gaming company in the world. Securing this partnership with HP will enable us to go even further in developing experiences that will thrill our players,” said John Needham, president of e-sports at Riot Games.

“As a progressive tech leader, HP is the perfect partner with which to collaborate, and we’re very excited to share what our two teams will create for players.”

Taking e-sports to new heights

Riot Games Esports has grown into a globally recognised multi-esport brand, with LoL Esports maintaining its position as the world’s most popular esport, while establishing the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) as the industry’s fastest-growing esport and launching new in-person esports events with TFT Esports.

Omen and HyperX will support LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT Esports at all global events through numerous touch points including digital and on-site event activations and fan engagement activities, as well as branded segments and product placement throughout the competition.

Omen and HyperX will also outfit all Riot Games Esports global events across LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT Esports in 2024 with their line of gaming PCs, monitors, and select peripherals.

Leveling up player experience

Driven by a shared goal of delivering the ultimate gaming experience to players with next-level game titles and products, this partnership also represents a transformative collaboration that will feature an array of unique marketing activations and product solutions to engage and attract existing and new players worldwide to Riot’s suite of game titles.

Omen, HyperX, and Riot will combine to shape the future of esports and gaming by co-developing future products specifically designed for Riot Games Esports. Conversely, Omen and HyperX will have the ability to exclusively use Riot Games IP from League of Legends, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics in Omen and HyperX product marketing at major industry events and conferences.

Details on the co-developed gaming products will be shared at a future date. Omen and HyperX brand integration within Riot Games Esports global events will debut during Valorant Masters Madrid, the first Riot Esports global event of 2024.