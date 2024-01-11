REVIEW: Grotto Wellness Spa - a refuge of tranquility

Situated at the bottom of Table Mountain, Grotto Wellness Spa at The Capital 15 On Orange, close to the Cape Town CBD, is a great alternative to de-stress, relax or spoil yourself.

Image supplied

Its website describes the Grotto Wellness Spa as “a refuge of tranquillity nestled beneath the vibrant cityscape of Cape Town, offering an unparalleled experience of rejuvenation and relaxation. This unique sanctuary is distinctive, dark, moody and a refreshing take on the luxury spa experience”.

This is certainly a true reflection of my experience as a guest at this underground oasis.

Upon check-in, I was greeted by the warm and welcoming staff who explained the services. They were also very attentive to any preferences or concerns.

The changing rooms were clean and well-equipped. Robes and slippers were provided, contributing to a comfortable experience.

Image supplied

A serene sanctuary

Entering the sanctuary, your first impression is the spa's serene and calming ambience. Its tasteful decor of earthy tones and soothing lighting creates a relaxing atmosphere.

From the Obsidian Prelude lounge, Grotto Spa bar, serenity nests, a reflection heated hydrotherapy pool, a polar plunge pool, and hand and foot oasis to the steam retreat, sauna oasis and mineral mist rasul, the interior is certainly something out of this world.

Grotto Spa Bar. Image by Evan-Lee Courie

Image supplied

Walking through, the facility was impeccably clean, and hygiene standards were evident throughout.

I opted for the Obsidian Renewal Ritual. Described as a blissful journey, it is a DIY body exfoliation that eliminates dull, lifeless skin cells, followed by a hot shower to induce deep calm and relaxation.

This is followed by a mineral mist rasul, where you cover yourself with a body mask in the heated rasul room and surrender to the soothing sensations as the body mask infuses your skin with essential nutrients.

Mineral Mist Rasul. Image supplied

The next step is to immerse yourself in a state of absolute relaxation with one of the highly trained therapists.

The massage therapist that I selected demonstrated exceptional skill, and the massage was tailored to address my specific needs.

Treatment Room. Image supplied

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

I have to say that this was one of the most relaxing and comfortable treatments I have ever experienced, as the therapist communicated every step of the way, ensuring that I was comfortable and that the pressure of the massage was to my liking.

I was left feeling relaxed, rebooted and ready to take on the world.

Grotto Wellness Spa is definitely where tranquility and relaxation intertwine in an oasis of serenity. It’s a place where nature’s beauty and soothing waters converge to create an unparalleled spa experience.

Evan-Lee Courie was a guest at Grotto Wellness Spa. Make a booking on the website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates!