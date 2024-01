2024 Dakar stage 4 results – An absolute flyer

The third stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally saw a new stage winner and a reshuffle of the leaderboard. Read more about the stage here . 2024 Dakar stage 4 was a 299km timed special from Al Salamiya to Al-Hofuf. The terrain was not as rough as the previous day, which meant more wide-open throttle sections.

Lucas Moraes (Toyota) wrote his name in the Dakar history books by taking his maiden win the car category. The Brazilian held off all comers to win the third stage by a slender margin. His efforts meant that he opened the way for his rivals today, which ultimately cost him time. He fell back on the timesheets early in the day.

