    2024 Dakar stage 4 results – An absolute flyer

    10 Jan 2024
    10 Jan 2024
    The third stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally saw a new stage winner and a reshuffle of the leaderboard. Read more about the stage here. 2024 Dakar stage 4 was a 299km timed special from Al Salamiya to Al-Hofuf. The terrain was not as rough as the previous day, which meant more wide-open throttle sections.
    2024 Dakar stage 4 results &#x2013; An absolute flyer

    Lucas Moraes (Toyota) wrote his name in the Dakar history books by taking his maiden win the car category. The Brazilian held off all comers to win the third stage by a slender margin. His efforts meant that he opened the way for his rivals today, which ultimately cost him time. He fell back on the timesheets early in the day.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/


