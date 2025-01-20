Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Pace Car RentalDunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    2025 Dakar Stage 12 results – a new champ

    20 Jan 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    2025 Dakar Stage 12 was the final stage of the 47th edition of this famous race. The last stage was a short, 61 km timed section in a loop around Shubaytah.
    2025 Dakar Stage 12 results &#x2013; a new champ

    Thanks to an excellent performance in stage 11, Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi (Overdrive Racing) took the lead in the overall standings and was within touching distance of his first-ever Dakar Rally crown.

    The 2025 was an enticing prospect from the prologue. Toyota won in the hands of Henk Lategan. However, three other constructors also won stage victories this year: Mini, Dacia, and Ford. The latter two are new entries and have made impressive debuts.

    They will be a real force to be reckoned with going forward. The pace, too, seemed hot as leading names crashed and/or made critical errors.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz