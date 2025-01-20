Subscribe & Follow
2025 Dakar Stage 12 results – a new champ
Thanks to an excellent performance in stage 11, Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi (Overdrive Racing) took the lead in the overall standings and was within touching distance of his first-ever Dakar Rally crown.
The 2025 was an enticing prospect from the prologue. Toyota won in the hands of Henk Lategan. However, three other constructors also won stage victories this year: Mini, Dacia, and Ford. The latter two are new entries and have made impressive debuts.
They will be a real force to be reckoned with going forward. The pace, too, seemed hot as leading names crashed and/or made critical errors.
